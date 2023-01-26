Fans Can’t Believe How Grown Up Chelsea Houska’s Son Watson Looks in New Photos

All grown-up! Chelsea Houska took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 25 to celebrate her son Watson turning six and her daughter Walker turning two.

“We have TWO very special birthdays today!!! Watson is 6 and Walker is 2,” Houska wrote in the caption.

“Both are observant, quiet (most of the time) and so dang smart! Time slow down,” she added.

Fans could not believe how grown-up Watson looked in the photos.

“Watson is so big????” one fan commented.

“Watson is 6?!?! Excuse me?!” another Instagram user wrote.

“Walker is TWO?! Watson is SIX??!!! WHAT?! How?!” a third user added.

“I can’t believe how grown up Watson is 😮😢,” a fourth user commented.

Fans React to Chelsea’s Joint Birthday Post

Fans also took the time to point out how “cool” it is that two of Houska’s babies share a birthday.

“So you share your birthday with Layne and then Watson and Walker share birthdays, that’s cool 😎,” one Instagram user wrote.

“A family of 6 with only 4 different birthdays is pretty neat,” another user pointed out.

“That’s really crazy that two of your kids have the same birthday and that you also share a birthday with your other daughter,” a third user commented.

Would Chelsea Return to ‘Teen Mom?’

In a new interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Chelsea Houska, 31, spoke about her exit from the “Teen Mom” franchise and revealed if she would make a guest appearance on the franchise in the future.

In a January 2023 interview with The Ashley, Houska said she is unlikely to return to the “Teen Mom” franchise in the future-not even as a guest star.

“I feel like that chapter to me is so hard closed that I don’t think I would even want to open up that door, even the smallest bit at this point,” she told the blog. “Not that there’s bad feelings, I just feel like I’ve moved on past that.”

Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer, who was also present for the interview, told the outlet that he and Houska don’t watch the new “Teen Mom” shows.

“That is something we just closed and moved on from. There was nothing bad, it was just time to move on,” he said.

Chelsea announced she was leaving “Teen Mom” in November 2020 Instagram post.

In an May 2021 interview with E! News, Houska cited privacy concerns as a deciding factor regarding her decision to leave the show.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she told the outlet.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Fans Gush Over Leah Messer’s Daughter’s Style: ‘Little Fashionista’