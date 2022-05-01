Fans Stunned as Farrah Abraham Chronicles Butt Injections on Instagram

Fans were stunned on April 30, 2022, when “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham chronicled her experiences with a plastic surgeon on her Instagram Story.

In the social media story, a doctor who Abraham tagged as Dr. Babak Moeinolmolk, can be seen putting an injection in Abraham’s bare butt. In one of the videos, screenshots of which were obtained by The Sun, Abraham wrote “Happy Mother’s Day,” suggesting the procedure was a mother’s day gift.

In the second video, according to The Sun, Abraham stood in a robe and underwear as the doctor continued the injections. Abraham also recorded herself inhaling laughing gas before tilting the camera down to show the doctor injecting the needle into her, pressing on the area with gauze.

Abraham told her fans in the video, “It’s in there I’m so excited moms check it out!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Abraham’s Plastic Surgery Journey

Abraham has been transparent about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone since appearing on “Teen Mom.”

On April 18, 2022, the “Teen Mom” fan account, @teenmomfansss, posted a “then and now” throwback photo of the former reality star.

Fans were admittedly shocked by the transformation, with one person writing, “Sophia is so beautiful and Farrah was naturally beautiful until she had all that surgery messed up her natural beauty.”

Another wrote, “Poor kid. I really hope she ends the toxic cycle.”

In February 2014, Abraham sat down with In Touch Weekly to speak about her many plastic surgeries. “I finally feel gorgeous,” Abraham told the outlet at the time.

Abraham told the outlet that she had undergone a double procedure, which consisted of rhinoplasty and a chin implant, and three plastic surgeries which totaled $21,000.

“I’ve hated my nose since I was 13. I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again,” she told In Touch. “I feel gorgeous!”

Farrah Abraham’s Latest Business Endeavor

These days, Abraham has shifted her focus to a whole new business endeavor: comedy.

After concluding a 28-day stint at a trauma treatment center, Abraham caught up with TMZ.

“I’m like 12-step life happy, blessed,” she shared. “Succesful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on.”

She then discussed her new career steps, and exclaimed, “Comedy!”

Abraham continued, “I think I would really appreciate my voice in stand-up comedy. I’m meeting with Howie Mandel tomorrow.”

She didn’t share any dates of upcoming shows, but concluded, “I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having. and now I can really tackle that and overcome it and be onstage.”

Abraham was, in fact, interviewed by Howie Mandel not long after the TMZ interview aired. At one point in the interview, Mandel asked if Abraham had ever done stand-up comedy. She replied, “I had a comic bring me to something secretive, unannounced, just to see what the crowd would do. He said that basically, it was like women standing up, cheering me on, and men laughing.”

Abraham first informed fans about her stint at the trauma treatment center on March 1, 2022. “There’s really no easy way of saying this. I’m taking a moment before I am headed to a trauma treatment center… for 28 days. And with me being off social, I just wanted to say, and be open… I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success.”