Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Thanks Her Mom for ‘Birthday Love’

Sohpia Abraham, the 14-year-old daughter of “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham wrote a message to her mother on Instagram after they celebrated her birthday together.

“Party Tokyo time ! My mom wants my cake @farrahabraham made me hold this 30 pound cake just for photos… she made it sugar free this year wuhhhh and a workout 💜,” she wrote. “love you mom thanks for all the birthday love you already know 🥳.”

Abraham, 31, responded in the comments section on Sophia’s post. “Haha welllllll sugar free is better for you & ofcourse I want photos! ✨ love you ms. 14 💜,” she wrote.

The former “Teen Mom” star — who ventured into the adult entertainment industry after reality TV — had a message of her own for Sophia.

“I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter, you’ve helped me recognize how to “reparent” myself, even while parenting you 🥳 how to loose the “parental ego” that is the ugliest thing in this world,” she wrote via Instagram on February 23, the day Sophia turned 14.

“You’ve made my world easier to see & overcome my childhood and be present…,” she continued via Instagram. “I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason.”

Abraham rose to notoriety in 2009 when she appeared on the first season of “16 and Pregnant.” She is the only “Teen Mom” star from the original franchise to have one child. She shares Sophia with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident three months before Sophia was born.

In 2013, Abraham released a sex tape, “Back Door Teen Mom,” with adult performer James Deen — whose birth name is Bryan Sevilla. Two years later, she told the Daily Mail that Deen “drugged” and “raped” her. Deen denied the allegations to the Daily Beast, saying he was “completely baffled.”

Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2017 after she continued to dabble in adult entertainment, according to Us Weekly. Since then, however, she made occasional appearances on “Teen Mom,” like when she briefly showed up to “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” season 1.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Abraham has a net worth of $1 million.

She has written seven books according to Good Reads, including two memoirs: “My Teenage Dream Ended” and “DREAM TWENTIES: SELF-GUIDED SELF HELP MEMOIRE.”

Abraham Allowed Sophia to Get 6 Piercings for Her Birthday

Sophia celebrated her birthday by getting six piercings for her birthday. She got two in each ear lobe and two on her bottom lip, one near each corner of her mouth, which is known as “snake bites.”

Abraham created a video that showed Sophia getting the body jewelry and wrote, “6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match vour snake 🎂 can you even eat your cake?”

It’s not the first time Sophia celebrated her birthday with some new jewelry. When she turned 13 she got her septum — the cartilage in the lower middle part of the nose that separates the left and right nostril — pierced.

“Sophia is the first … in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” Abraham told TMZ in February 2022.

Abraham wanted her daughter to get the facial jewelry done in a clean and safe environment.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Abraham told TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases.

By February 2023, Sophia has at least nine piercings.

Abraham Defends Sopiha Getting 6 Piercings

Abraham hit back at people who criticized her parenting decision.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” the former Teen Mom” star told In Touch on February 23. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

Many fans on social media supported Abraham’s choice. A Reddit thread about the piercings garnered over 1,000 comments.

People said things, like “at least it was professional” and “no judgment.”

However, one of the most popular comments was from someone who feared six peircings in one day was too much. “As a heavily tattooed and pierced person, I’m all for self expression but that’s so excessive for one day. The healing process is going to be rough. Very irresponsible on Farrahs part,” they wrote.