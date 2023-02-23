Farrah Abraham Allows Daughter to Get 6 Piercings for Her 14th Birthday

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham celebrated her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, turning 14 by allowing the teenager to get six piercings for her birthday. Abraham posted some pictures of Sophia getting the piercing done via social media on February 22.

Two of those were double lip piercings, also known as “snake bites.” They sit on the “outer corners of the lower lip’s edge” and resemble a snake bite, which is where it gets its name, as noted by Healthline.

People can get the piercing done with a labret stud — a bar with a stud at one end and a flat plate that sits on the inside of the lip — or a ring that goes around the lip. Sophia opted for labret studs.

The other four piercings were in her earlobes.

“HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake?” Abraham, 31, wrote via TikTok. She paired the video with the song “Love You Like I Can” by Sam Smith.

According to the former “Teen Mom” star, her daughter was okay with her mom posting about her new facial jewelry. “This post was approved by @sophialabraham, with love ❤️,” Abraham added in the comments section.

The price of snake bites can vary, depending on the location of where someone goes to get it done. But the range is normally from $60 to $120, per Healthline. It takes about two to three months to heal and needs to be cleaned daily with saline solution, according to the publication.

It’s not the first time Sophia has had to take care of a piercing.

She has a total of nine: three in each ear, two on her bottom lip, and her septum — where jewelry is placed in between the wall of cartilage that separates the left and right nostrils. Sophia had her nose pierced last year for her 13th birthday.

Abraham appeared in the first season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. She shares her only child with her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who died in a car crash in December 2008 — three months before Sophia was born.

Abraham went on to star in “Teen Mom OG” until she was fired in 2017 for her work in the adult entertainment industry, according to Us Weekly.

Abraham Defended Sopiha Getting Her Septum Pierced Last Year

Abraham faced some backlash from fans after she allowed her daughter to pierce her nose last year, but the former “Teen Mom” star maintained that she made the right decision.

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first … in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” Abraham told TMZ in February 2022. “… I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection.”

Abraham wasn’t supportive of the facial jewelry at first, but eventually, she warmed up to the idea.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Abraham told TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

Sophia celebrated her new body art on social media. “I am so happy with how it turned out!” she wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

In some states, minors under the age of 18 need a parent’s consent and proof of their age to get a piercing done. But the rules vary depending on where a person lives.

Abraham Isn’t Ready for Sophia to Get Tattoos

While piercings seem to be okay with Abraham, she’s a little more strict when it comes to permanent body ink.

“Sophia has been asking about tattoos and I do not have them. I’m not saying anything bad about tattoos. My friends have them. People have them,” Abraham told In Touch in September 2022. “Sophia has definitely been making me try to try to make me go into tattoo parlors lately and I have no idea what that’s about.”

At the time, Abraham joked that her daughter had to stay away from the piercing parlor. “Right now, Sophia’s on house arrest since she doesn’t know where her birth certificate is,” Abraham said. “No more piercings, not likely to get tattoos.”

Abraham’s stance on tattoos took a change in October 2022, with the “Teen Mom” star getting a tiny dot of ink tattooed on the inside of her finger at Soho House in South Beach, Miami, according to The Sun.

“My first Farrah Abraham tattoo, hey!” she said in a video on social media, per The Sun. She called the ink her “Farrah Freckle,” according to the publication.