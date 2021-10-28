Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Looks Unrecognizable in Fiery Pic

“Teen Mom OG” kid Sophia Abraham has grown up. The daughter of “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham has embraced the Halloween season, donning multiple costumes throughout September and October.

On August 26, 2021, Sophia showed off her new hair: two firey red strips that framed her face. “This school year is on 🔥🔥🔥 #hair @aitous #nails @nailsbyerikap 💥💥💥 I saved you some McDonaldsssss!” she captioned of video of getting her hair dyed.

The comments on the post were limited, but some people told Sophia they approved of her new look and wrote things like, “Adorable Sophia” and “Omg love your hair!”

In an Instagram story that was captured by The Sun, Sophia’s red hair started to fade. She stuck her tongue out for a photo, wearing a black graphic tee and heart-choker necklace. “Cool filter mom,” she captioned the picture.

Abraham and Sophia didn’t respond to any of the people who criticized the 12-year-old’s red streaks.

Abraham first made her appearance on reality TV in 2009 via MTV’s “16 & Pregnant” when she was expecting Sophia. While she was pregnant, her boyfriend and Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash.

Abraham went on to star in “Teen Mom OG” until she was fired in 2018. She was later replaced by Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

Abraham Is No Stranger to Criticism





Abraham, 30, admitted she’s often criticized “Teen Mom” fans but she’s not sure why so much negativity comes her way.

“I ignore the hate. But I do get it, which is fine,” she said around the 16-minute mark during an interview on the “Impaulsive” podcast in 2018.

At the time, Abraham had just dropped out of a celebrity boxing match with “Flavor of Love” alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

“I’m doing better and better every year,” she said while wearing a bright pink wig. “It’s good I know where the hate is.”

Abraham said she didn’t bring negativity upon herself. “I don’t want them to hate,” she said. “Like, even with my family, we’ve gone to therapy for 10 years.”

“I don’t know,” she continued. “I’m a Gemini. I think you have to know personalities and my other Gemini friends are definitely fiery too. It’s good.”

“People just like to make themselves feel better by attacking someone,” she added.

Abraham Is Estranged From Her Mother

Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, had a falling out that has also affected 12-year-old Sophia.

“We haven’t talked for quite some time. May was the last time I spoke to her,” Danielsen told The Sun.

Danielsen, who goes by the stage name Debz OG, wouldn’t provide details about what led to the estrangement because it was a “private matter.” The rift has also allowed for distance to grow between Sophia and her maternal grandmother.

“I am sad because Sophia is an amazing person and I love her so much,” she told The Sun. “We had years together. I love her. I miss her.”

The 63-year-old would like an apology from her daughter. “When you love people, like Christ loves us and forgives us, we need to do likewise,” the aspiring rapper told The Sun. “Love each other, forgive each other and work together. That’s where I’m at. What mother would not want that?”

