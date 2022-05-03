Farrah Abraham Gets Eviscerated for Mental Health Post

“Teen Mom OG” star Farrah Abraham opened up about her decision to stop drinking alcohol in a video May 2 video she posted on Instagram with Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen.

Abraham had a brain scan with Amen, which determined her route of treatment.

“With you, alcohol is particularly toxic, and it lowers your activity in the cerebellum, and your [activity] is already low,” Amen Clinics Psychiatrist Dr. Kandace Licciardi told Abraham during their conversation, posted to Amen’s TikTok account. “So you don’t want to do anything that’s more harmful to your brain.”

“Yes. And I feel like, you know, I have always kind of said that I think I’m just allergic to alcohol, and people really weren’t taking me serious,” Abraham said. “But, um, ya know, with my treatment center that I just went through, I was very, very adamant, like, that is just not something that I want in my system or in my space. And I just call it like an allergy and, you know, people can respect that or not.”

“But I think that having the facts presented in front of us, I truly shouldn’t have alcohol in my system,” Abraham added. “And it’s not going to help me get to my goals of where I want my energy to go to, in my mind, so I can have better functioning for my life.”

Abraham was arrested in January 2022 after she was accused of hitting a security guard in Hollywood, California, according to E! News. The “Teen Mom OG” star maintains she was the victim in the incident and said she is suing Grandmaster Records, the establishment where the situation occurred.

Abraham is slated to appear in court on May 19 to answer to a misdemeanor charge, E! News reported.

In March 2022, the “Teen Mom OG” star revealed she was going to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. She has since said the experience was “life-changing.”

Abraham Said She Is ‘Fixable’

Abraham was relieved to know there was a “cure” for her mental health struggles.

“There is a cure for everything that happens for us. I am fixable,” she said while speaking to Licciardi. “I really wanted to make sure my brain’s OK because this trauma was deep and I didn’t want to revert back into anything. You know, PTSD, I want to leave that in the past, for real.”

Abraham said her course of treatment was to take a gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) supplement, which can be used to treat anxiety and inflammation, per WebMD.

“The ‘GABA’ supplement has been great! If you have had a chance to scan your brain & work your steps to a better way of life share below!” she wrote in the comments section under her post. “I’m happy to see parents bringing their kids to the @amen_clinics and breaking cycles in family’s of not getting assessments and taking care of everyone’s mental health for a healthier adulthood! 🧠”

Fans Ripped Abraham on Social Media

Instagram users were not exactly kind to Abraham in the comment section. Some people made fun of her for the post, saying that they were shocked she had a brain to be scanned.

“Ummm, yeah. What happened to your law degree!! You’re just milking this,” said one fan.

“You still are lying and live a life of lies and grandiose illusions….you will never be healthy mentally until you take responsibility for your actions,” a second social media user added.

Other people were dubious about Amen’s methods. “A very dangerous approach to anyone’s healthcare,” one person wrote.