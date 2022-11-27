‘Completely Natural’ Farrah Abraham Posts Video, Says Injections Have Worn Off

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham called out viewers after people said she looked different. Abraham posted some videos on Instagram on November 27 that showed her without makeup, filters, or fillers.

“I just wanted to make this video, no makeup, no filter, fresh skin waxed off my face. And I want to say to anyone who shames someone for taking care of their health, their care… You’re not a fan, you’re not a supporter,” Abraham said.

She shared a screenshot from a story by The Sun with a headline that reads, “Teen Mom Farrah Abraham looks unrecognizable in resurfaced photo as fans claim it’s ‘so sad’ to see the star’s changes.”

The publication included a photo of Abraham from when she appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant.”

Abraham Doesn’t Think She’s Unrecognizable

Abraham said she is proud of the way she has aged.

“The news of, ‘Oh my God. It’s ‘so sad.’ Farrah’s not recognizable. I recognize myself more than I’ve ever recognized myself,” she said. “This is me at 31 compared to when I was 16 and a teenager. So, I have to say, I look freaking amazing.”

Abraham — who dyed her hair black in November after years of being platinum blonde — maintained that she was not cosmetically enhanced.

“And this is me natural. So that means injections worn off, that means nothing else. The end,” she said. “So if you want to keep shaming, the’s emotional abuse. It’s called gaslighting. It’s not right. It’s not the facts.”

“Take care of your health just like I do. I’d want the same for you because I feel great. I love how I look,” Abraham continued. “I love how I age and that’s beautiful. And I love using my filters that I create to be used.”

Abraham Loves Her Filters

Abraham might have shown up with a bare face in her latest video, but days before the former “Teen Mom” star said she likes to use filters. She also denied getting plastic surgery.

“P.s to the people who have bad eyesight and can’t read . I use my Farrah filter that I love, that’s not plastic surgery or anything else,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please educate yourselves and manage your unmanaged minds. Love my Farrah filters ! That’s why I make them to use them… genius I know.”

In the past, Abraham admitted to going under the knife.

“Yes, it’s true, I got plastic surgery and with that responsibility and freedom, there is a lot I learned,” she wrote in her book, Dream Twenties: Self-Guided Self-Help Memoir, as noted by The Sun.

Last month, Abraham said she regretted getting a chin implant.

“I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that’s for sure,” the MTV star told Life & Style in October. “It’s definitely like dimpled up my chin. But you know, there’s things that happen and I can’t control everything.”

She got the implant done in 2012, along with a rhinoplasty, according to Life & Style. The following year, Abraham got breast implants and recorded herself getting butt injections in 2019, Life & Style said.