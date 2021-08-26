Fans Slam Farrah Abraham for Posting Unsafe TikTok Video

Farrah Abraham is receiving backlash after posting a video of her and her daughter that many are deeming “unsafe.” In the video, Abraham and Sophia are driving, showing off their hair. Fans have called out Abraham’s lack of focus on the road. Some have gone as far as to question: “who’s driving?”

One person recently wrote on TikTok, “Girl focus on the road!” Another wrote, “… maybe watch the dang road.”

A third agreed, stating, “I think you should be watching the road instead of doing TikTok.”

And TikTok isn’t the only place fans are criticizing Abraham.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Users Attack Abraham

Abraham’s video has garnered criticism from Reddit users, as well.

On Reddit, someone wrote, “… I could be wrong but Farrah drives a Porsche and frequently does this recording while driving. I know LA traffic can be slow-moving but she’s just a reckless buffoon.”

Another pointed out, “Am I missing the seat belts…”

A third wrote, “Has TikTok added a warning or taken it down? Usually, when someone is driving and singing or talking to the camera they put a notice up lol.”

Abraham Was Recently Kicked Out of an Online College Course

The TikTok was posted on August 24, just three days after Abraham uploaded a Yelp review stating she was “discriminated” against during an online Harvard course.

In her scathing Yelp review of the Harvard extension program, Abraham linked to a photo of a Zoom session that showed she was unable to join the meeting because she was “removed by the host.”

Abraham’s review read, “After attending Harvard and #1 being discriminated to the highest level by being locked out of my zoom for a course I payed for by the teacher Patricia Bellanca and Dean Robert Neugenboren with no one answering emails, setting calls, nor the XXI, diversity, disabilities and admissions directors stepped in being cc’d from day 1 on the teachers misconduct, these are not responsible professionals these are bulling student tactics that are illegal and sexist.”

She concluded, “… due to Harvard purposely taking my status of attending for my education on & off of LinkedIn like an untrustworthy scam educational institution that they are it made news with my name, how pathetic people can not even get peace to show their education that far is greater then a Harvard logo on LinkedIn … Harvard is pathetic and is educationally abusive to students.”

In the Yelp review, Abraham also linked to an email that she claimed was from one of her Harvard professors.

The email read, “I urge you to drop this course now, while it’s still easy to make a change in your schedule, and instead enroll is Expo S-15… or in Expo S-5 (which would help you develop your writing skills on the sentence level.)”

The email finished up, “… my strong advice is that you drop this course now and take a lower-level writing course instead; doing so will put you in a better position to be successful in Expo E/S-42a at a later date…

Abraham commented on the post, “Patricia Ballencia mentally ill bi polar teacher education abuse.”