Fans Gush Over New Picture of Gary Shirley

“Teen Mom” fans applauded Gary Shirley after his wife, Kristina Anderson, posted pictures of their family on Easter Sunday via Instagram.

The first photo of the bunch showed Shirley with his two daughters — 14-year-old Leah and 8-year-old Emilee — and his wife. Leah — Shirley’s daughter from his relationship with his high school girlfriend, Amber Portwood — wore a button-down bubble gum pink sweater, black pants and white sneakers. Emilee — Shirley’s daughter from his marriage to Anderson — wore a pastel-striped dress with beige sandals.

The second photo in the Instagram dump, which Shirley and Anderson by themselves, got fans talking. Shirley placed his arm around Anderson and gave a thumbs up, a signature pose for the “Teen Mom” dad. Shirley wore a trucker hat, a long-sleeved black shirt, white shorts, and black shoes. Anderson donned a black-and-white floral blouse and paired it with blue jeans and sandals.

But it wasn’t the outfits that got fans talking. A number of people applauded Shirley for his appearance and wondered if he had slimmed down.

Shirley, 36, appeared on the first season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. He and Portwood had a tumultuous relationship and were briefly engaged. Shirley obtained full physical and primary custody of Leah in 2016, according to Us Weekly.

Shirley and Anderson began dating in 2013 and they tied the knot two years later. Emilee was born that same year, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Fans Praised Shirley on Reddit

“Teen Mom” fans on Reddit had a lot to say about the new Easter pictures after an original poster took a screenshot of Anderson’s image and posted it to the forum.

“Has Gary lost a lot of weight?” the original poster asked.

The post garnered more than 400 upvotes and generated scores of comments.

“Whoa, I think this is the thinnest we’ve ever seen him,” read one of the most popular messages. “Good for him for taking the initiative and getting healthy, losing as much as he had takes hard work and dedication.”

“That’s awesome! Good for both of them, they look great,” a second wrote.

Another person suspected that Shirley’s weight loss was natural.

“I was going to jokingly comment “Ozempic baby!!” but then I remembered that Gary has been steadily losing weight the last couple of years,” they penned. “I think he’s mentioned he wants to be healthier for his daughters.”

Ozempic, the brand name for the medication semaglutide, is an antidiabetic drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, and is also an anti-obesity medication.

Shirley Went Under the Knife

Shirley had sinus surgery in February.

“Time for everyone’s favorite, Surgery. 😒 😢, I hate it I hate it I hate it. Going for sinus surgery, got narrow passages and doing some other stuff in there. (No it’s not from the toot) 😂 your prayers are appreciated and welcomed,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thanks for @kristina_shirley3 my nurse whose gonna help me recover. Prayers to the doctors as well as the gas passes thru me.”

The MTV star then provided and update in the comments section under his post. “I survived, throat is sore as heck, but thank you all,” he said.

Last year, Shirley went under the knife to have bilateral endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery.

Anderson told fans her husband was recovering well.

“His surgery went as planned thankfully. He was entertainment for the Doctors, Nurses and staff to say the least 😂,” she said. “He’s back home now and resting. I feel like I’ve got a baby boy to take care of and nurse back to health.”