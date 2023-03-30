Is Leah Messer Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ After 13 Years? She Responds

Leah Messer might have gotten her start on “Teen Mom” but she’s interested in a show of her own. The MTV star said she and her three daughters — 13-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 10-year-old Addie — want to share their story and they have plenty of content, according to Messer.

As rumors swirled that Messer should get her own spinoff on MTV, one fan said they would definitely tune in.”100% would watch. This reality show trash they’ve turned the franchise into doesn’t deserve you,” a fan wrote via Instagram, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit.

The West Virginia native said she would film it if a network agreed to it.

“I hate that we’re missing out on so much great content these days with the kids,” she wrote via Instagram, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “My kids love filming and sharing out story.”

“I think after putting in 13 years, staying dedicated, and sharing the toughest moments of our lives,” Messer continued, as show in the screengrabs posted to Reddit.

“My little fam wants our show show/special or something. At least showing where we are as a family today despite the challenges that came with becoming a Mom so young,” she continued. “& I’ll still advocate for young girls to pursue their dreams and prevent teen pregnancy.”

Though she has been on TV for 13 years, Messer declined to participate in season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” She didn’t say why she didn’t appear in the spinoff, but filming happened weeks before she broke up with her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

Heavy reached out to Messer and her rep for further comment but didn’t hear back.

Messer’s Life Has Played Out on Camera

Messer has been on MTV since she was a teenager. She appeared in the sophomore season of “16 and Pregnant” with her then-boyfriend, Corey Simms, while she was expecting the twins.

Simms and Messer went on to get married in October 2010 — as shown on the finale of “Teen Mom 2” — but by June 2011 they were divorced after Messer had an affair with her ex-boyfriend Robbie Kidd.

One of the Simms twins, Ali, was diagnosed with Titin Myotonic muscular dystrophy in 2014. It’s a rare form of the disease, which causes progressive muscle weakness, per The Sun.

She went on to marry her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, in April 2012. They welcomed a daughter, Addie, but by June 2015 — and while Messer secretly struggled with an addiction to drugs — Calvert and Messer called it quits.

Messer thought she found her happily ever after with Mobley in 2021. He proposed in Costa Rica after they dated for nearly a year, but they suddenly called off their engagement in October 2022, three months after Mobley asked Messer to be his wife.

Messer Hasn’t Revealed The Reason for Her Breakup With Mobley

When announcing their breakup, Mobley and Messer didn’t give a reason for why they were ending their engagement. Messer didn’t budge when she was questioned at the reunion for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I didn’t cheat,” Messer told the hosts, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, as noted by E! News. “Eventually, he’ll share, but it’s not for me to do.”

Messer added that she wasn’t legally allowed to divulge the information, but confessed she was perplexed when Mobley ended their relationship. “I definitely had questions,” she said. “I’m so confused. Have we been living a lie for a year and a half?”

Messer isn’t giving up on finding a partner. “I still believe in love. I keep moving. I keep showing up. I keep being a mom and lean on my support system,” she said at the reunion.