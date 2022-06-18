No, ‘Unexpected’ Star Kylen Smith Is Not Pregnant Again

“Unexpected” stars Jason Korpi and Kylen Smith ignited rumors Smith was pregnant again after they shared a picture of a sonogram on Instagram on June 16.

“So excited to FINALLY share our BIG NEWS,” Korpi and Smith wrote in the caption. They instructed social media users to click the link in their bio and disabled the comments on the post.

When fans clicked on the link, they were brought to a Celebuzz story that announced old “Teen Mom” pregnancies. Catelynn Baltierra’s pregnancy with Rya Rose — now 18 months old — was the first story featured. “16 and Pregnant” alum Izabella Tovar was also included in the article. She gave birth to her baby in September 2021.

Smith and Korpi deleted the sonogram pictures days later, but the links remained in their Instagram bios.

An original poster on Reddit took a screenshot of Smith’s post and shared it on the “Unexpected” forum.

TLC Fans Want Korpi Fired From ‘Unexpected’

Korpi might be one of the most talked-about cast members on “Unexpected,” but fans urged TLC to cancel the teenage father’s contract after they accused him of “abusing” Smith. A Change.org petition to have Korpi fired garnered more than 14,000 signatures from supporters.

According to Korpi — who spoke with Heavy exclusively — TLC approached him and Smith about joining season six of “Unexpected” but he told them to “F off.”

Korpi said he and Smith planned to do a tell-all of their own on YouTube when season five of “Unexpected” finished airing.

Part two of the “Unexpected” tell-all aired on June 12. At the time this story was published, Korpi had not uploaded his version of events to YouTube.

Korpi, 19, told Heavy his son — Xavier — was doing well. “He’s doing good growing too fast tho time flies with a lil man around😂,” the TLC star told Heavy.