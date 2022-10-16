Jaylan Mobley Breaks Silence on Instagram Post Breakup

Jaylan Mobley is moving on after his breakup with “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer.

In his first Instagram post since the split on October 11, Mobley revealed he participated in Over the Edge, a fundraiser where volunteers get to rappel down the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown. The event happened on October 5 but Mobley didn’t post about it until October 15.

The money raised for the event was for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation, which helps economically challenged students in Charlotte. The foundation surpassed its goal, raising $128,000.

“Thank you @nascarhall and Over The Edge Charlotte @cltguide, for the opportunity to be apart of something bigger than myself! 🙌🏾,” he wrote.

“This was my first opportunity to GIVE BACK to students in communities who attend title-one schools, or facing economically challenged times,” he continued. “I hope to continue to change lives through giving back just like someone did for myself! ✊🏾🖤.”

The video showed Mobley repelling 100 feet and then talking to the camera afterward.

Mobley disabled comments under the post.

He hasn’t publicly talked about Messer or moving out of the West Virginia home they shared.

According to his LinkedIn account, Mobley is a full-time professor at Marshall University and a first lieutenant in the National Guard. He also interned at NASA for four months in 2019.

Though Mobley has returned to posting on social media, Messer disabled her account.

Messer Said She’s Going Through A Lot

Hours after posting their breakup announcement, Messer went on Instagram live to chat with fans and some of her co-stars.

She sparred with Briana DeJesus during the most recent episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” but DeJesus wanted to see if her co-star was doing alright when she noticed Messer might be tispy at a bar.

“Are you okay?” DeJesus asked. “I’m okay,” Messer answered.

“That’s good. At least you’re hanging out with some friends,” said DeJesus.

Messer admitted things haven’t been easy since her split. “This is great clarity. I’m going through a lot right now. As you know, I’ve kept it under wraps,” told DeJesus.

Fans Don’t Know Why Messer & Mobley Broke Up

It isn’t clear why things didn’t work out between Mobley and Messer. The “Teen Mom” star didn’t give a reason for the breakup.

In their statement, Messer and Mobley said “we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths.”

In the past, they disagreed about getting married and having children together. Messer didn’t want to get married for the third time and she wasn’t sure about having another baby. But after Mobley proposed in Costa Rica, she sat down for a few different interviews and told the media she was “open” to having babies and wanted a big wedding.

She was even planning on walking herself down the aisle and her kids — Ali and Aleeah, 12; and Addie, 9 — were planning to be involved in the wedding, too.

“I want to walk myself down the aisle. That’s a big one for me,” Messer told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s empowering for me… I’m going to be nervous. I’m going to be excited, but I know even just looking into Jaylan’s eyes, that’s calming for me…That’s one big thing for me.”