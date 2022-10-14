Leah Messer Shares Inspiring Quote Following Her Split From Jaylan Mobley

“Teen Mom 2″ star Leah Messer shared a cryptic quote on her Thursday, October 13 Instagram story following her split from fiance Jaylan Mobley.

According to The Sun, The mother-of-three shared some wise words from author Doe Zantamata on her Thursday story.

“It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand,” the post read. “Understanding requires compassion, patience, and willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods.”

The post concluded with a message about unity that read. “Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow.”

The post comes just days after Leah announced her split from Jaylan in an October 11 Instagram post.

Leah did not provide context for why she shared the inspiring quote but she did reveal she was “going through a lot right now” in an October 11 Instagram Live.

Leah Messer Shares Wedding Details One Month Before Split

Leah and Jaylan announced their split earlier this week via Instagram. The couple started dating in February 2021 and made their relationship official in the summer of 2021.

In a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leah gushed about her engagement, telling the outlet that she and Jaylan were planning to tie the knot in the summer or fall of 2023.

“I think Ali and Aleeah will definitely be bridesmaids, junior bridesmaids,” she shared one month before the split.

“I want to walk myself down the aisle. That’s a big one for me,” she added. “I’m going to be nervous. I’m going to be excited, but I know even just looking into Jaylan’s eyes, that’s calming for me. That’s one big thing. That’s one big thing for me.”

It is unclear why Leah and Jaylan ended their engagement. In Leah’s October 11 Instagram post, she said she was grateful for the lessons she learned in the relationship and told fans she and Jaylan will be moving forward as friends.

Leah & Briana See Each Other for the First Time Since ‘Teen Mom 2’

In the Tuesday, October 11 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer saw each other for the first time since the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion, which aired in May 2022.

In the episode, Briana and Leah had a conversation in which Briana admitted she feels less close to Leah than some of the other girls.

“I feel like there’s not a sisterhood with everybody. When it comes to you, Leah, it’s a little forced,” she said. “Some people, I can relate to more than others.”

Briana then confronted Leah about a statement she made on Instagram after the “Teen Mom 2” reunion aired.

According to Hollywood Life, Leah alluded to Briana and Jade being “mean girls” in a May Instagram story.

In Tuesday’s episode, Briana questioned why Leah didn’t say she was upset after they filmed the reunion.

“We could’ve [spoken] about it. We didn’t” she said. “I remember seeing you [after the reunion]. You gave me a hug and I left to the airport the next day. You wait till months later, the reunion airs, and you go on this rant on social media.”

“I feel like I can’t get close with you the way that I am with everybody else,” she added.

