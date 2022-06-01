OnlyFans’ Jenelle Evans Says She’s a ‘Fine A** Baby Mama’

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans brushed off judgment after starting a “spicy site,” referring to OnlyFans, where she charges $20 for a monthly subscription.

“Shout out to my baby daddy for having a fine a** baby mama. You’re welcome,” she mouthed in the video. “I know that’s right 🙃,” Evans added as the caption.

In her previous video, Evans defended starting an OnlyFans.

“Listening to the judgment about my life… starts a spicy site,” she captioned the video. “At this point I don’t care #JudgeMe 😈.”

When someone asked if she was short on money, Evans said, “Nah.. just don’t have to do promos anymore 😂” and, “You’d be surprised how much you make in 1 week.”

Evans noted that OnlyFans wasn’t her only source of income. “I have like 5 side hustles and a spicy site. 🤷🏻‍♀️you should do some research,” she said.

The “Teen Mom” alum maintained that people on OnlyFans were kinder than other platforms online. “I rather be on that website then any other app because everyone’s always mean on social media 🤷🏻‍♀️everyone is nice over there 😂,” she said.

Evans Talked About Farrah Abraham Doing OnlyFans

Some people accused Evans of being a hypocrite, claiming she slammed fellow “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham for performing on OnlyFans.

“I didn’t shame her for what she did for money.. lol I use to go to Farrah’s birthday parties 😂,” Evans maintained.

She also claimed she’s not in the same realm as Abraham when OnlyFans is concerned.

“I’m sorry, but Farrah’s “I FIMLED IT FOR MYSELF!” comes to mind 😂😂 at least you’re honest about it 🥰🥰,” one fan wrote.

“Lol I don’t go as far as her tho 😂,” she answered.

Evans Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans

Went to Bri’s party and started Only Fans ✨🙃 Recently researched what Only Fans was all about and was dying to know about the experience. After starting mine I wanted to share with you how I felt about it all and be as honest as possible with everyone! ✨❤️ Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Only Fans Page: onlyfans.com/jenellelevans Referral Link… 2022-05-24T01:21:47Z

Evans created a May 23 YouTube video where she said that she wanted to start an OnlyFans show she could show off her “sexier side.”

“I realized that with OnlyFans, you set your boundaries,” she said.

Evans maintained there was a “bad stigma amongst OnlyFans” and that people can put out whatever type of content they want. “If you do want to put sexy stuff, you set your own rules,” she said.

As for Evans, she doesn’t plan on taking her clothes off. “I’ve never done nudity, let’s throw that out there,” she said.

“I’ve been making really good money,” she said, not disclosing what she earned. “I’m not gonna tell you how much I’ve been making.”

Evans said she doesn’t have any “complaints” about being on OnlyFans and she doesn’t feel like she ahs degraded herself. “You set the boundaries. You set the limits,” she said.

Evans was inspired to start her OnlyFans so can can get paid for content she was already sharing on other sites.

“It’s like, why post thong and bikini pictures on Instagram when I can post it to a private page that only adults see?” That I don’t have to worry about minors going to see, you know what I’m saying?” she said.

“I’m going to keep my Instagram more family content orientated; and TikTok more funny videos, trending stuff; Youtube, informational videos, family vlogs, really whatever I want on YouTube ’cause I always do that,” she continued.

Evans said she had the wrong idea about OnlyFans before she joined the community.

“What I’m doing on OnlyFans is not like completely explicit. People will have requests for like the simplest things, like, Can you twerk in your bikini? Can you send me a feet pic?’ Like, that’s it! Some guys aren’t all gross, if you get what I’m saying, and the website isn’t all gross,” she said. “And I thought that before I started.”