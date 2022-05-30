Jenelle Evans Suggests Inviting Her Back to ‘Teen Mom’ Would ‘Save’ the Show

Jenelle Evans got candid with her Instagram followers on May 29.

In an Instagram Story, Evans posted a comment from a follower that read: “Oh & The Ashley reached out to MTV who confirmed they have zero plans to hire you back & it’s rumor put out there by YOU– meaning all lies. Nice try.”

Evans responded by saying, “Woah, woah, woah. All I said was that MTV was at Briana’s party.T hat’s it,” insinuating that she never personally said she was asked to return to the show.

She continued by stating that she is “living my life and extremely happy.”

Evans continued, “But if it did add me back… I mean, let’s think about it. Would it save the show…?” She then looked at the camera mischievously.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors Circulate about Evans Re-Joining ‘Teen Mom’

On May 27, The Sun reported that Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, are “in talks to” return to “Teen Mom.”

A source told The Sun, “While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show.” The source continued, “They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back.”

The source added, “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever,” but said, “bringing back Jenelle could help the franchise, with Kail leaving, they need the drama.”

Earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry shared that she was quitting “Teen Mom.” In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, she later said, “I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together.”

“And, so nobody really answered me when I said that, so I have been very hesitant to share information about him.”

Jenelle Evans Joins Only Fans

On May 9, news surfaced that Evans had joined Only Fans.

Evans informed fans she had started an Only Fans page, which she charges followers $20 each month for access to, on her Instagram Stories— on May 8, 2022, she uploaded a video in a pink bikini. She included the text, “Can’t cancel me here,” which linked to her new OnlyFans page.

Play

Video Video related to jenelle evans suggests inviting her back to ‘teen mom’ would ‘save’ the show 2022-05-30T08:48:01-04:00

News that Evans was joining Only Fans came just days after she uploaded a YouTube video titled, “depressed.”

In the video, Evans stated that “haters” have gotten to her. “I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

She added that “haters” were responsible for ruining a brand deal she had previously secured.

“It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this. That was job security and security for my family,” she said.