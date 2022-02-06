Jenelle Evans Exposes Staged ‘Teen Mom’ Scene with Barbara

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans shared “fun facts” about “pickup” scenes, which is when producers ask reality TV personalities to recreate a scene.

At the beginning of her TikTok video, Evans shared a clip from when her mother, Barbara Evans, told her she was not going to pick her daughter up after she was arrested. “Sit in jail, I’m not coming,” the Evans matriarch says in the clip.

“Fun fact: She did actually come get me from jail,” Evans said.

She then went on to explain what happened in real life.

“But, no, honestly, um, another fun fact: these are specifically called ‘pickup scenes.’ So, if they have, like, a scene that they’re missing, in the middle of the episode, they’re gonna go back and recreate that scene and film it,” Evans said. “So they had my mom sit on the ground and recreate that scene. So I really wasn’t in jail but when I was, she did come get me.”

“So we’re you just standing there like this 🧍🏻‍♀️just watching her recreate that scene? 🤣,” one person asked in the comments section.

“But sometimes they made us wear wigs if we dyed our hair 😂,” Evans answered.

After being up for three hours, the video had already amassed more than 127,000 views from her 2.4 million followers. Evans shared the same video to her Instagram stories.

Evans Has a Strained Connection With Her Mom

Evans and her mother have had a contentious relationship ever since she first appeared on “16 & Pregnant” in 2010. Evans has continued to battle her mom for custody of her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, after she signed away her parental rights when Jace was a baby.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Since then, Evans has continued to keep fans updated about her life on TikTok and YouTube.

Evans went on to have two more children after Jace: a 7-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and a 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, from her relationship with Eason.

Evans Vlogged About Spending the Day With Jace

It’s not often that Evans gets one-on-one time with her eldest, but Jace spent the day with his mother — and no siblings — after Ensley went to Barbara’s to celebrate her fifth birthday, Evans explained in a YouTube video.

While she noted that Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, was with her mother, she didn’t mention if Kaiser was with his father.

Evans and Jace spent the day going to a spice store, eating out at a restaurant and playing video games.

Evans, 30, posted a picture with her oldest son to commemorate the outing. “He’s almost taller than me 🥺💙 #GrowingUp #MotherAndSon,” she captioned the photo.

Unlike her daughter, Barbara Evans doesn’t usually post to social media. The last time she did, it was to say Jace got vaccinated on his birthday. “Just turned 12 and got my 1st Covid Vacination 👍,” she wrote, sharing a picture of Jace by the dock.

According to The Sun, Evans said she had “no idea” her son was getting vaccinated until after it happened.

“Ask me how I feel,” Evans wrote in the comments section, per The Sun. “Time to block this account again lol.”

