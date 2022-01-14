WATCH: Jenelle Evans Claps Back at Body-Shamer

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at one body-shaming troll. In response to a user who wrote, “She let herself go lmao,” Evans posted a TikTok video with her pants unbuttoned drinking a beer.

She captioned it: “Does it look like I care?”

The video has received some positive reactions from those supporting Evans. One person wrote on TikTok, “You are beautiful girl,” while another added, “ur amazing role model #1.” A third echoed those sentiments, writing, “omg this is great!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reddit Users Tell Evans to ‘Stay Classy’

In a Reddit thread titled, “Stay classy, Jenelle,” people were less forgiving and trolled her for the TikTok.

One person wrote, “I get there is So much to dislike about her…” Another added, “Yes Jenelle is overweight but she’s not a ridiculous size by any means. We probably all know a person of exactly the same size who we think is just lovely. It’s the way she dresses in the absolute worst way for her body, usually inappropriate for the occasion, and claims she ‘doesn’t care’ that makes her such a spectacle.”

Another user wrote, “The bulging lace top and then hole and button literally running from each other. Keep guzzling that yeast girl.”

As of Thursday, January 13, 2022, the video had raked in an impressive 241,000 views.

Evans Tells Fans to ‘Praise’ Her

Recently, Evans received hate from fans for wanting to get “Teen Mom” off Netflix. She captioned a video in which she stated that she is not racist, “Can we take Teen Mom OFF @Netflix ? Please?”

In the comments section of the TikTok, one person wrote, “So you want the show off of Netflix bc you’re mad at how you acted during the show? I’m not a hater but that doesn’t make sense….” Evans replied, “I have changed and my life should be praised now.” The exchange can be seen below.

Although the comment received 151 ‘likes’ on TikTok, haters expressed their disdain in an online thread.

In a Reddit post titled, “I have no words,” one person wrote, “This is the best thing I’ve read all day. She’s such a moron. Praised for what? She’s still a piece of trash.” Another wrote, “PRAISED! PRAISED??? oh my lord.” And a third wrote, “Ok despite the fact that she thinks she should be praised, let’s rewind a bit more. She wants the ENTIRE show which there are 3 other girls stories told to be removed for public viewing because she’s changed? Girl that’s not how REALITY shows work. That was the reality at the time. You agreed. You got your check. You can cry ‘bad edit’ all you like, but let’s be real; you KNOW you were a piece of sh** back then and you are still a piece of sh**.”

The TikTok video was made in response to an old clip that resurfaced in which Evans is accused by Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, of writing “hateful comments on social media about my family. My man, Colin Kaepernick.”

In the clip, which can be seen below, Evans runs off the stage in tears.