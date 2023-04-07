Jenelle Evans Reacts to Cast Member Quitting ‘Teen Mom’

Former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Jenelle Evans is speaking out in support of another MTV star who quit the “Teen Mom” franchise.

On Saturday, April 1, Bristol Palin shared a celebratory message on her Instagram stories to mark her anniversary of leaving the franchise, saying, “Quit ‘Teen Mom’ 4 years ago today 🎉. *and I had no idea it was April fools when I posted it, lolll”. Palin included her original April 1, 2019 Instagram post where she announced her departure from “Teen Mom OG” after one season on the show.

Now, after Heavy shared a photo of Palin along with a quote from her recent Instagram story, Evans reposted the photo with some words of her own, writing, “Good for her! 💪🏼 I seriously thought she would go back 😂”.

Bristol Palin Says ‘Teen Mom’ ‘Took Away My Peace’

Palin, one of the most famous teen mothers in America, joined the “Teen Mom OG” cast alongside current cast member Cheyenne Floyd in the middle of season seven in 2018, the new additions meant to fill the spot vacated by Farrah Abraham, who was fired from the series for her appearances in adult films.

Palin only lasted the 12 episodes that remained in season seven and did not return to the series for season eight. When she announced her departure from the show, she wrote a message to the fans explaining why she left.

“teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford 🤣 $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! ❤️🍻 xoxo, B,” Palin said in her Instagram post’s caption.

Fellow Cast Members Were Concerned When Bristol Palin Joined the Show

After Palin (and Floyd) were announced as new “Teen Mom OG” cast members, former and current stars of the show expressed their concerns with the new additions.

People reported that Farrah Abraham accused Palin of “copying” her on “The Jenny McCarthy Show”, saying, “[Bristol] like moves to the same city as me, does the same things as me and I don’t know what that is but it’s a little scary. I don’t want any crazy stuff or people copying or following me or living where I live.”

Abraham also accused Floyd of conceiving her oldest daughter, Ryder (6), with Cory Wharton in order to be on the show.

Palin and Floyd’s fellow cast members Amber Portwood and Catelynn Baltierra also expressed concerns while on their way to meet the new cast members for the first time, with Portwood saying in confessional, “I’ll be meeting the new moms soon, and I have some concerns about it, because MTV never called me personally to tell me they’d be joining the show”.

Portwood later added, while talking to the producers of the show, “This show to us is like family, especially with the girls, so we really don’t want it to feel like separated in any way.”

