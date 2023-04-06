Fans Respond to Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac’s New Hair

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to the salon, and neither is her oldest son Isaac (13). Isaac shared an April 5 Instagram post showing off new highlights after a trip to the hairdresser and documented the journey on his Instagram story leading up to the finished result.

“hair is nice and bright 👌🏻 👌🏻 ✨ these highlights look so good 😍,” Isaac captioned his post, which featured a selfie with the blonde streaks in his hair and a face filter that made it look like his face was covered in smiley-face stickers.

Fans Feel Mixed Over the Comments on Isaac’s Latest Post

Despite the majority of fan comments on Isaac’s being positive (including fans writing “Love that Isaac will use a filter if he wants, get highlights if he wants and paints his nails too! Love that his Mum allows him to style himself the way HE wants!” and “Love the highlights 😍they look 👀 great on you”), the post did attract some trolls with negative things to say. Overall, many social media users had mixed feelings over the “Teen Mom” children being on social media in the first place.

The Instagram discussion page “Teen Mom Shade Room” shared Isaac’s post, and their comment section included messages reading, “I hope y’all realize you’re talking about an actual child,” and “Please don’t talk about kids 😒”.

One user shared the same photos to a “Teen Mom” Reddit page, which drew more comments debating “Teen Mom” fans’ online behavior surrounding the cast member’s children.

“Some of the kids having a public account is just…a horrible idea…good luck Isaac,” one user commented.

“I can’t believe that this kind of post is allowed. We should not be posting pictures from a CHILDs social media account,” another user added.

Despite these fan concerns, many still had nice things to say both about Isaac’s hair and his parents for allowing their child to express himself, with one fan writing, “Kail and Jo seem like they support Isaac in allowing him to explore his interests, ideas and express his individuality! He is a confident yet sensitive kid and I love that they allow him to just be himself like that. He seems like a really decent kid.”

Briana DeJesus Comes to Kailyn Lowry’s Defense Over Internet Comments

Im not looking for praise but I am extremely upset about the stuff I read. How dare ppl say stuff about the kids. Leave them all alone — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) March 29, 2023

Although she and Lowry have had their own legal issues in the past, current “Teen Mom” cast member recently spoke out on Twitter in support of her former co-star Lowry, telling fans, “Yall still treat jenelle/kail so terrible.. I just don’t understand it. They both moved on from the show.. the least yall can do is give them their privacy now. Ppl on the internet will never let u forget. So disturbing.”

One fan responded that this was good of DeJesus to say (given her turbulent relationship with Lowry) and DeJesus responded to add, “Im not looking for praise but I am extremely upset about the stuff I read. How dare ppl say stuff about the kids. Leave them all alone”.

