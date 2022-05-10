Jenelle Evans Has Plans for Britney Spears’ Nude Photos

Two days after Jenelle Evans had been on OnlyFans, a content subscription service, the “Teen Mom” alum was ready to dole out advice to Britney Spears. The pop star posted a series of nude photos via Instagram on May 9, which showed her body before she was pregnant with her third child.

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby 👶🏼 inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation 🏖☀️ ???” the award-winning singer penned.

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick 🤳🏻 !!! Photo dump before there was a child 👶🏼 inside me 😜 !!!” she wrote in a second post.

“Alright that’s it I’m buying you some cloths 😡,” answered Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari.

Evans, 30, commented that Spears should be paid for posting that type of content online — but not everyone liked her suggestion. Some fans laced into Evans for telling Spears how to make money — or loosely implying that Spears needed to make money via OnlyFans.

“Someone show this girl how to make an OF 🔥🙌💯 she should get paid for these photo dumps 🙃,” said Evans, who charges $20 per month for her OnlyFans subscription. “She could me making BANKKKK 😂.”

“I’m saying if she’s going to post them she should be paid that’s all. She’s a grown woman,” Evans continued. “Did say she ‘needed’ the money? It’s a more private place to post things like this that’s all.”

Evans said her mother, Barbara Evans, knew about her daughter joining the content subscription service before it went live. “I told my mom about my OF before I made it public. It’s for adults only… better than IG,” Evans said.

As of May 9, Evans uploaded 13 pictures to her OnlyFans account.

“Known for being on MTV from 2009-2020. Popular Social Media Influencer on all platforms. ✨,” her bio reads.

Evans isn’t the only “Teen Mom” star to join OnlyFans. Farrah Abraham has an active account, where she charges $4.99 per month, and Briana DeJesus briefly joined — but her page is now defunct.

Fans Mocked Evans for Giving Spears Advice

Fans on Reddit weren’t overwhelming supportive when they saw Evans’ suggestion.

“Man, if Britney would just make an OF, she would be rich! Lol,” they wrote.

“This is a failed humble brag. Her way of showing she makes ‘BANKKKK’ on a high traffic post. She really is Delujenelle,” read a popular comment.

Some people accused Evans of being a hypocrite. “My mind is kind of blown with how quickly she changes her tune for some cash. Pretty sure she used to mock her own sister for having a cam girl/escort type thing going on. Rules for thee not for me,” they wrote.

Evans Slammed Only Fans in 2020

Before Evans decided to join OnlyFans, the “Teen Mom 2″ alum said she would never be caught selling her content there.

Thank God I’m not on OnlyFans,” she tweeted in September 2020, according to screenshots posted by fan page Kitty Jakers, which were shared on Reddit. “And the only reason why I make any comments about OF is because y’all are being cheated out of money in my opinion.”

“Yeah it seems like it’s the only option for some girls to make money and it’s not,” Evans added. “There’s soooo many other easy ways to make bank online.”