Jenelle Evans Wants ‘Insane’ Courtland Rogers Behind Bars For Good

Courtland Rogers, the ex-husband of former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation on September 13. He remains behind bars at Brunswick County jail in North Carolina and has a bond of $500,000.

Additonal details were uncovered by Starcasm, who reported that Rogers, 36, was charged with two more felonies — second degree kidnapping and violating a domestic violence protective order. He was also slapped with three misdemeaners: interfering with emergency communication, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female, according to Starcasm.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on November 3 and hasn’t yet entered an official plea.

Days before his arrest, Rogers wrote a cryptic message on Facebook where he claimed his wife — Lindsey Renee Frazier Rogers — cheated on him and then accused him of hurting her.

“My wife committed adultery on me recently and now she’s trying to say that I tried to kill her so that I get arrested and go away for a long time,” he wrote on Facebook, according to screenshots. “I swear to God that I have PROOF AND ALL THE EVIDENCE I NEED TO PROVE SHE’S MAKING THIS UP… I AM SO DEPRESSED AND I NEED PRAYERS BECAUSE I DONT DESERVE THIS.”

Evans Said Her Ex Is ‘Criminally Insane’

Nearly a month after Rogers’ arrest, Evans stepped into the chat.

“Maybe you guys should keep Courtland in jail this time,” she wrote. “He’s proved himself criminally insane. He’s a literal threat to every female he encounters.”

Evans and Rogers were married in Decembe 2012 but split shortly after. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2014 beacsue of a law in North Carolina that requires residents to be separated for at least a year, the Inquisitr wrote.

Evans became pregnant while she was with Rogers, but she decided to have an abortion.

Rogers didn’t hold anything against Evans for terminating the pregnancy.

“It takes two people to have a baby, I respect her wishes on that,” Rogers told Radar Online in 2017. “I don’t regret it. It’s what she wanted at the time. I had respect for her on the situation.”

“We weren’t in our right minds,” he continued. “I don’t know what would’ve happened if we had the baby.”

Evans opened up about the pregnancy in her memoir, “Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.”

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” she wrote in the book, per People. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at that time, and I have moved on from it.”

Rogers’ Wife Said He’s a ‘Monster’

Framing him?? Lol I managed to get out of the front door and ran for my life 3 houses down who called 911 for me. He is a monster! pic.twitter.com/91Mq5a90cG — Lindsey Rogers (@LindzeeRogers77) September 15, 2022

After Starcasm broke the news about Rogers’ arrest, Lindsey Frazier Rogers said that her husband was a Rogers and she had to run miles away from him to get to safety.

In their intial tweet about the incident, Starcasm reported on Rogers’ originally Facebook comment. Rogers said Lindsey Frazier Rogers was “framing him for trying to kill her and he was arrested for assault by strangulation later that day,” Starcasm wrote in the tweet.

Lindsey Frazier Rogers denied fabricating the event.

“Framing him?? Lol I managed to get out of the front door and ran for my life 3 houses down who called 911 for me,” she wrote under Starcasm’s tweet. “He is a monster!”