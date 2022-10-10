Jenelle Evans Mocks Estranged Mother Barbara on TikTok & Goes Viral

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans Eason is giving fans what they want.

One of the most iconic remixes to come out of “Teen Mom” is when an editor mashed up some famous lines said by her mother, Barbara Evans, who has an iconic Rhode Island accent.

Eason made a TikTok video where she mouthed her mom’s best-known quotes after she received a request from a fan.

“Can you please do the dance to the audio from your mom that is trending lol,” a fan wrote.

Eason obliged, and recreated her infamous “Teen Mom” moments. Unfortunately for viewers, Barbara Evans didn’t appear in the clip.

Evans Pretended to Be Her Mom

The first line in the mashup was said by Eason, who told her mom, “Oh God, here we go again.” In the clip, Eason skips around her pool with her fist raised in the air.

The next few quotes were first said by Evans when her daughter was dating her ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp. The two dated on and off for two years, and Delp once told Evans “bein’ a felon ain’t illegal.”

Evans wasn’t happy about their relationship, and once caught them smoking weed on her porch when Evans’ eldest child, Jace, was a baby.

The remix places Evans’ criticisms on top of a beat. “Well Jenelle I’ve seen you with Kieffer,” she says, and, “Look at your d*** neck, all the hickeys all over your freaking neck.”

The audio then cuts in with Evans saying “I don’t care about Kieffer” multiple times. The former “Teen Mom” star mimics her mother, and pretends to yell up the stairs, “I hope you have fun living with ya boyfriend.”

The former “Teen Mom 2” star twerks in front of the camera.

For the grand finale, the audio finishes with, “High, high, ya both high.” Eason borrowed her daughter’s Barbie’s to recreate the last scene.

Eason’s TikTok went viral, garnering more than 5 million views within 48 hours of being posted. It amassed nearly 500,000 likes and generated nearly 10,000 comments. It’s on schedule to be one of Eason’s most popular TikToks to date.

Heavy reached out to Eason to see if she was surprised about the reaction the video received but didn’t immediately hear back.

Eason & Evans Have Been Fighting For Custody

Eason and Evans have struggled in the relationship ever since viewers first saw them on “Teen Mom.” The biggest contention has been custody of Jace.

Eason signed over custody of her eldest son when he was a baby but always promised to get him back. In the early years, Evans said she would give Jace back to his mother if she became sober and stable, but she hasn’t relinquished her parental rights to Jace.

Eason is still trying to get Jace back but she wants to work things out without the court’s involvement.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” Eason told E! Online. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” Evans added. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”