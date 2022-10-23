Fans React to Jenelle Evans Saying She Shouldn’t Have Lost Jace

Fans weren’t exactly siding with former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans after she posted several videos about her mom, Barbara Evans, having custody of her eldest son, Jace Vaughn.

Facebook users responded to Evans’ statements n the Heavy on Teen Mom page, with some people saying the things she alleged were “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

One of the most popular comments came from a social media user who accused Evans of not taking accountability.

“She will never accept responsibility for her actions. If anything she should be thankful her mum stepped in and took over,” the person said.

Other people wrote that Jace, now 13, is old enough to choose who he wants to live with — and it might not be his mother.

“At this point whether Jenelle is “fit” to be a parent or not, Jace might not want to move out of Barbs. That’s been his home for the last 13 years,” they said.

Not everyone was against Evans. Some people argued that if Evans is stable and is taking care of her two younger children — 8-year-old Kaiser and 5-year-old Ensley — she should be allowed to parent Jace, too.

“If she’s been sober these last 13 years and still has custody of her other children and doing well why not allow him to be back home with mom? And siblings?” they wondered.

Evans Said She’s Not a Bad Mom

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

Evans tried to clear up rumors via TikTok on October 22, saying it hurts her feelings when people online criticize her parenting.

“This persona that I’m just a bad mom, I do everything in my world for my kids,” she said in one video. “And I try my hardest to be the best damn mom that I can be.”

Evans, who signed away her parental rights to Jace, accused Barbara of stealing Jace because she was jealous of her daughter’s relationship with Kieffer Delp.

“Someone took my baby, didn’t let me get a chance to raise my baby and then kicks me out, takes my baby because she was jealous of the guy I was dating at the time,” she said.

Evans Expects to Regain Custody of Jace

Evans is looking forward to regaining her parental rights to Jace.

“All I can say is Jenelle is in good spirits and going through the legal process to regain custody, we expect Jace to be home at some point,” August Keen, Evans’ manager, told Heavy. “Jace spends a lot of his time at home with Jenelle and his siblings. He couldn’t be any happier at home with her, where he belongs.”

She said her custody case has been going on for two years.

“There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family and actually, Jace should be living with me,” she said on TikTok. “I mean, there’s a pending court case going on so. I’m not here to bash my mom, I’m not here to bash anyone but one thing is certain: That if there’s no problem with someone having their child, they should have them.”

Evans’ video garnered more than 3.3 million views within 24 hours of being posted.