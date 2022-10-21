Jenelle Evans Cries Over Being Called a ‘Bad Mom’ by Teen Mom Fans

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans shared an emotional video on TikTok after a social media user claimed her son, 13-year-old Jace, was better off with his maternal grandmother than with his mother.

Jace has been living with Barbara Evans since he was a baby after his mom signed away her parental rights. Evans has vowed to regain custody of her eldest child, telling fans on social media that there’s a “pending” case in court.

Evans, 30, pinned a comment from a fan to the top of the video. It says: “POV you grew up and you realized Jace was always meant to be with Barb.”

“Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” Evans said. “Don’t believe everything you see on your tv screen or hearing from a third party.”

“There’s a lot of personal stuff that’s been going on with my family and actually, Jace should be living with me,” she continued. “I mean, there’s a pending court case going on so. I’m not here to bash my mom, I’m not here to bash anyone but one thing is certain: That if there’s no problem with someone having their child, they should have them.”

Evans Got Emotional At the End of the Video

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

The “Teen Mom” star got choked up in the second half of the video, saying she didn’t like that people consider her an unfit parent.

“This persona that I’m just a bad mom, I do everything in my world for my kids,” she said. “And I try my hardest to be the best damn mom that I can be.”

“I don’t mean to cry but comments like this really hurt,” she continued. “That’s all I have to say. It just hurts. Sorry for crying.”

In the comment for the TikTok video, Evans said she regrets her time on television. “I feel like hiding forever,” she wrote. “Wish I never was on TV 😭.”

Evans Wants Full Custody of Jace

The last time Evans talked about regaining custody of her son, she said she wanted all her parental rights back.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” Evans told E! Online.

Evans still gets Jace every other weekend, but she wants to become the main parental figure in her son’s life.

“If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead,” Evans said.

The “Teen Mom” star was careful not to “bash” her mother in her new TikTok video, but in January 2021 she said Jace was acting out at her mother’s house and said Barbara Evans will ask Jenelle Evans to talk to her son about his behavior.

When Jace is with her, he gets to hang out with his stepfather, David Eason, who teaches him about hunting and cars.

“He’s been changing brakes, changing tires and stuff like that with David. So that’s been awesome,” Evans told E! News.

Evans returned to “Teen Mom,” and will be featured on the spinoff, “Girls’ Night In,” which premieres October 25 at 9 p.m. on MTV.