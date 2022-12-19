Jenelle Evans Says David Eason Is ‘Gone’

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans claimed her husband, David Eason, ruined her birthday. The North Carolina native didn’t reveal too many details about what went down, but Evans claimed that her husband was missing.

“Tell me where [David Eason] is cuz it’s my birthday at midnight and he’s gone,” Evans wrote in a since-deleted post.

“I dont’ want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined ? because of a narcissistic a******,” she said, per Teen mom Things. “My kids and Maryssa are the best and I couldn’t have asked for better kids. They are the sweetest ever! They make my birthday perfect.”

She shared a few photos from the night. One of them included a picture of 15-year-old Maryssa, 13-year-old Jace, 8-year-old Kaiser, and 5-year-old Ensley.

Maryssa is Eason’s daughter from his ex-wife, Whitney Johnson.

Jace is Evans’ eldest child, whom she welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. She shares her middle child, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith and Ensley is the daughter shared by Eason and Evans.

All the children sat together in a hot tub. Evans wrote that they were the “four amigos.”

Evans also shared a photo of her hand with an Apple watch on it. “Happy birthday to me,” she captioned the snap.

Evans Complained About Eason on Facebook

It’s not the first time Evans hinted that something was wrong with her relationship. On December 11, she accused her husband of caring about social media more than his wife.

“So why did you block my number?” Evans asked Eason on one of his posts, as shown by a screenshot on Reddit. “Wish you cared about me as much as Facebook,” she said in another post.

Evans then shared a cryptic post to Instagram, hinting that she didn’t feel valued.

“You can’t fight for a place in someone’s life because no matter how hard you try to keep your place, they’ll put you where they want to even if it’s not where you should be,” she wrote on December 11.

Evans Is Making a Documentary About Her Childhood

According to Evans, there are a lot of things that people don’t know about her childhood — and she’s ready to enlighten them.

“No one really knows about it, you know, my childhood or how I grew up,” she said. “The things I’ve went through and witnessed and it’s gonna be pretty hard stuff to hear and it’s gonna be pretty hard for me to share it with all of you guys honestly, I’m scared.”

“I think people can relate and I think it needs to shed light on how I acted as a teenager and what I was exposed to growing up,” she continued. “That’s all I’m gonna say for now.”

Evans appeared on “Teen Mom” from 2010 until 2019, when she was fired after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason was fired the year before that for making offensive comments via Twitter.

She said her documentary might help explain some of her actions on the MTV series.

The mother-of-three didn’t reveal when the series would be coming out but asked people to subscribe to her YouTube channel.