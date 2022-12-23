Jenelle Evans Reveals the Cause for Fight With David Eason

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans weighed in on rumors about her husband, David Eason. Gossip swirled that the couple had split after Evans called Eason a “narcissistic a**hole” on her birthday. Others accused Eason of cheating when Evans said her husband had “gone.”

Evans, 31, explained the reason for their fight in a new TikTok video.

“Yes. I called my husband a narcissistic a**hole, cause he can be sometimes,” she said. “Yeah. I did take off my ring. I do that sometimes because we argue.”

Evans, Eason, and their kids — Maryssa, 15; Jace, 13; Kaiser, 8 and Ensley, 5 — went to the North Carolina mountains to celebrate her 31st birthday. Evans was upset that Eason didn’t take her belongings inside.

“See, depending on what you argue with your spouse about, it could be healthy or unhealthy,” she said. “Like, for instance, our argument was about luggage. I was like, you know, it would have been nice if you took my luggage in when we got here and he was like you know what, I did a lot of s*** before I left the house. And then we just got into an argument from there.”

Evans Downplayed the Fight

Evans said their fight wasn’t that big of a deal. It was only about luggage, and Eason didn’t do anything nefarious — like having an affair.

“Now, see, unlike some other creators and people I’m very open and honest and relatable so I’m gonna tell you guys exactly what we argued about,” she said. “Because I don’t care. It was about luggage. I know you guys wish it was something worse. But it’s not.”

“And he went to the gas station,” Evans continued. “I was like, where’s my husband? And everyone was like, he cheated on you. He didn’t.”

In a second video, Evans said she has “PTSD” from her previous relationships — with people like Nathan Griffith, Courtland Rogers, Gary Head, Kieffer Delp, and Andrew Lewis — where she was cheated on “multiple times.”

She’s afraid Eason will be unfaithful too.

“The first thought I get if David leaves is, oh my god, he’s cheating on me. Because every other relationship I’ve been in, it’s been like that,” she said.

Evans emphasized that Eason has never betrayed her, but it’s hard for her to accept his fidelity. “He’s always like stop comparing me to your past relationships. But its’ hard to get out of that behavior,” she said.

Evans Said Eason Ruined Her Birthday

Before they made up, Evans called Eason names and claimed he ruined her day.

“Tell me where [David Eason] is cuz it’s my birthday at midnight and he’s gone,” Evans wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story captured in a screenshot on Reddit.

“I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined ? because of a narcissistic a******,” she said, as captured on Reddit. “My kids and Maryssa are the best and I couldn’t have asked for better kids. They are the sweetest ever! They make my birthday perfect.”

Maryssa is the daughter Eason shares with his ex-wife, Whitney Johnson.

Kaiser is Evans’ son from her relationship with Griffith, and Jace is the son Evans welcomed with Lewis.

Ensley is the daughter Eason and Evans welcomed together.