Jenelle Evans Called Out for Having Kid ‘Brag’ About Easter Egg Money

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans was called out by some fans after she posted a new video to TikTok on April 11.

Evans, 31, had an Easter egg hunt for her two youngest children — 8-year-old Kaiser and 6-year-old Ensley — and hid three “golden eggs.” According to the video, one golden egg had a $5 bill and the other had two $1 bills. The eggs were hidden by the two eldest children — 13-year-old Jace and 15-year-old Maryssa — who said they were too old to participate in the activity, according to Evans’ video.

“So we had a great Easter,” Evans said at the beginning of the video. “We had a big Easter egg hunt and only the little kids did it. Jace and Maryssa are too cool to do Easter egg hunts now so I had Jace hide all the eggs.”

Evans then cut the video to show Kaiser and Ensley’s reaction when they found the money.

“Oh this is cool! I actually thought you guys were lying,” Kaiser said when he opened his egg. “Two dollars!” he said, throwing his arms up in the air in excitement.

The next clip showed Ensley with her Easter basket and her $5 bill. “How much did you get?” Evans asks her daughter. “Now go tell Kaiser!”

Some of Evans’ followers on TikTok thought the reactions were funny.

“The melt downs from the ones who didn’t find golden eggs this year was hilarious at our family gathering 😂,” says the most popular response.

“Kaiser is always bragging to Ensley how much money he has saved 😂,” Evans answered.

Another person wasn’t so sure about the video. “Go tell her brother!? He’s going to be super sad about that? What was his reaction?” they said.

“He brags about his money all the time to Ensley,” Evans answered.

Evans appeared on the sophomore season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. She went on to star in “Teen Mom 2” until she was fired in 2019. During that time, viewers watch her struggle to connect with her mother, Barbara, who obtained custody of Jace when he was a baby. Evans regained custody of Jace in March 2023.

She married her husband, David Eason, in 2017 and they’ve been together ever since. Ensley is the daughter they share together. Jace is Evans’ son from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser is Evans’ son from her relationship with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

Maryssa is the daughter Eason shares with his ex, Whitney Johnson.

Reddit Users Slammed Evans

A majority of “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit were not pleased with Evans.

Some of the top comments came from people who felt bad for Kaiser.

“I thought y’all were lying”. So f****** sad. That’s what they are accustomed to,” reads the most popular comment.

“I love a grateful child, but the excitement over $2 made me a little sad honestly,” a second person wrote.

“Now go tell Kaiser” just to rub it in? 🙃,” a third said.

“It’s like she was glad kaiser got the lesser amount,” a fourth shared.

Heavy reached out to Evans for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Barbara Agreed to Give Jace Back to Evans

According to Evans, her mother willingly relinquished her parental rights of Jace.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Evans told Us Weekly in March.

Barbara Evans wanted Jace to have a father figure in his life, and he would get that living with Eason and Evans.

“Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father,” Evans told the publicaiton. “She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’”

“She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter,” she told Us Weekly. “We have officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 16th at the courthouse, it’s a done deal!”