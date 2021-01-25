Jenelle Evans Reveals Major Custody Update Involving Her Son

Things between Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her mother Barbara have soured once again. Not only is son Jace no longer living with her on “The Land,” Jenelle threatened to take her mother to court if she didn’t work out a new custody agreement in a new YouTube video on January 23.

“My anxiety is super high right now,” Jenelle said at the beginning of the video. “Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride.”

Jenelle claimed Jace came to live with her again because his behavior was bad. At first, she said she wouldn’t discuss the “horrible” things he did, but then said he was cussing, not doing his schoolwork, and had punched holes in Barbara’s walls.

Jenelle said Barbara has been mourning the loss of her brother Donald, but Jace’s behavior continues to be out of control. “She’s grieving right now over the loss of her brother… and Jace won’t stop. Things are getting really bad,” she said. “He’s cussing a lot and I don’t know where he’s getting it from because he’s definitely not getting it from my house, despite what y’all think.”

Jenelle then said that Jace started living with her because she has received multiple phone calls from her mother to pick Jace up because she couldn’t handle him. “She knows why he was living with me. She agreed to have him live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumba**,” Jenelle explained. “Now she’s taking it all back.”

Jenelle Accused Barbara of ‘Playing Mindgames’

Jenelle claimed one of the only reasons Barbara took Jace back to live with her was that TMZ got hold of the story and it went viral. Barbara, however, told Jenelle she was afraid of her Medicaid situation changing if Jace’s address changed. She was also apparently afraid of something happening in the court system if they found out Jace was living with Jenelle and not her.

Barbara supposedly told Jenelle, “‘I spoke to my lawyer and she says I can [be] in contempt of court if I let Jace go to your house before we get the papers signed.'”

“I don’t get this mind game, “Jenelle said. “I don’t get it. My mom and Jace are not safe around each other and I’m sick and tired of everyone trying to make me look like the idiot when I’m telling the complete truth.”

Jenelle Said Her Relationship with Barbara Is ‘Ruined’

Jenelle, 29, shocked fans on January 18 when she made a TikTok video and said that her 10-year-old son was living with her. When the MTV alum was 17 years old she signed away custody of Jace to her mother when he was still a baby. Since then, Jenelle and Barbara, 65, have battled over Jace, with the grandmother refusing to give up her rights. In the past, she’s expressed her disapproval of Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Jenelle’s excitement over having Jace back was short-lived. TMZ promptly reached out to Barbara about giving up custody and she told them Jenelle had “misspoke” about the situation.

“Her pride is too much to put down and it has been for years and now that she gets a little bit of attention from the media–thanks TMZ–our relationship is ruined,” she said. “It shows my mom’s true colors doing this and I constantly think she’s going to change and she never changes.”

