Jenelle Evans Talks Briana DeJesus’ ‘I Won’ Party

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans had a lot to say about Kailyn Lowry after she attended Briana DeJesus’ “I Won” party in Florida on May 14. DeJesus threw herself a bash after a judge dismissed the defamation case Lowry filed against her.

Evans — along with Jade Cline, Brittany DeJesus, and Luis Hernandez — were some of the “Teen Mom 2” subjects wh joined the party.

Evans traveled to Florida from North Carolina by herself, leaving her husband, David Eason, at home.

That didn’t stop her from having a good time.

“First of all, can I say I had the best time here. Everyone was so great, Briana’s friends. And not one time did we really care about talking about Kail,” Evans said in a TikTok video on May 16.

Evans didn’t reveal if she was going to be returning to MTV — cameras appeared to be filming the party — but she did remind viewers that producers ask reality personalities to talk about certain people.

“You gotta remember that — you guys don’t know — the producers feed you the questions that you want to film,” she said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Evans would appear on a future episode of “Teen Mom.”

Evans, 30, said she attended the gathering because she’s on DeJesus’ side. “I was going to her party to support her as a friend and she wanted me to come so I did,” she said. “And really it’s not all the haters linked up. Kail is a big hater.”

“So of course I’m gonna support Bri,” Evans continued. “Kail started s*** for no reason by filling this to begin with.”

Why Are Lowry & Evans Feuding?

Evans and Lowry have been at odds for years. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the bad blood between the former friends first bubbled after Lowry got a Brazilian butt life in 2016 and Evans made a snide comment, even though Evans had received plastic surgery, too.

Lowry blew up at Evans in 2017 when the North Carolina native congratulated her third pregnancy. She blamed Evans for leaking the news — but apologized in April, as noted by People, when she realized it was her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and her friend, Vee Rivera, who slipped the baby news.

The mea culpa fell on deaf ears. “I do not accept her apology. The issues that me and Kail have go really deep and go way deeper than hers and Briana,” Evans said in her May 16 video.

Evans Said Lowry Was the ‘Pettiest’

Evans continued to sound off about Lowry in the comments section of her video.

“She wasted everyone’s time and money, yet she talks mad s*** about everyone in life on her podcast. 😂,” she said.

Some people accused Evans attended the party to spite Lowry, not to support DeJesus. “Bri is the only one I talk to since leaving the show 😂 we just don’t brag about it everywhere like Kail’s BS podcast,” Evans maintained.

“I don’t like Kail and never have and will ALWAYS MAKE IT KNOWN,” Evans wrote in another comment. “She has done the PETTIEST stuff to me in the past. None of you understand.”