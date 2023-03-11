Jenelle Evans Points Fingers at MTV

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans posted a rant via Facebook on March 11, where she described feeling lonely. The North Carolina native seemed to be feuding with one of her friends, though she didn’t name the friend specifically.

“Can’t stand fake people!!! You don’t want to hangout but you want to copy my life, copy pictures I take, copy my OF statuses immediately, and now that I go to the gym you suddenly are starting,” she wrote. “Spy on me from a far but copy my every move. Fake b****. Def blocked and staying blocked.”

Evans is a creator on OnlyFans, the content subscription service — which is heavily used by sex workers — but can also be used by fitness gurus and musicians. The former “Teen Mom” star uses it to post “spicy” content.

In the second part of Evans’ post, she blamed MTV for her failed relationships.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have 1 true friend and I know people offer but Idk who to trust anymore. Teen Mom/MTV has f***** up every type of friendship I want to have,” Evans wrote. “Everyone’s usually a fan and only friends with me because I am a little more noticeable than others. Always feeling lonely AF.”

Without talking about her friend by her first name, Evans hinted that she was having problems in her marriage.

“God forbid her ex is mean to her and I answer my phone. God forbid she wants to hangout i drop everything and plan for her not to show. God forbid her husband tries to save the relationship and all you do is run around,” she said. “It’s sad AF and I guess I shouldn’t be friends with someone like that anyways. Rant over.🙄”

Evans appeared on the second season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. She was then promoted to “Teen Mom 2,” where MTV filmed her navigating early motherhood with her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace. Evans ultimately signed over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans, who still has legal custody of him. There have been rumors that Evans regained custody, but she hasn’t confirmed them.

Evans, 31, went on to marry her husband, David Eason, in 2017. They have one child together, 5-year-old Ensley. In between Jace and Ensley, Evans welcomed her middle child — 8-year-old Kaiser — with her ex-fiancee, Nathan Griffith.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Eason had been fired by MTV the year before that after he posted offensive messages online.

In addition to her stint on MTV, Evans released a now-defunct cosmetics line, called JE Cosmetics.

Fans Thought Evans Was Talking About Her Friend, Tori Rhyne

Even though Evans didn’t name who she was talking about in her Facebook post, some fans on Reddit assumed she got into a fight with her long-term on-again, off-again friend, Tori Rhyne. Rhyne also appeared in early episodes of “Teen Mom 2,” including one of Evans’ famous scenes where she decides to go to a Kesha concert instead of turning herself into jail.

“Tori has been working out consistently for years now. She def not copying you,” a fan wrote via Reddit.

Other people took the opportunity to mock Evans, saying it’s very common for people to exercise. “Gonna roll past the Planet Fitness today and scream at everyone walking in that they’re fake bitches copying Jenelle Eason’s gym routine ™,” one wrote.

The most popular comment was from a social media user who accused Evans of being immature. “My god how old is she. Take your kids to the park or something,” they said.

Evans And Rhyne Made a TikTok Together in December

The last time it was confirmed that Evans and Rhyne were on good terms was when they created a video together for TikTok. They joked about what gives them the “ick” about each other in the December 2022 post.

Evans kept her comments light-hearted, but Rhyne said the former “Teen Mom” star was “mean” and created cringey TikTok videos.

“You were so bossy all the time. Every time you made me go do something, you also don’t want me to do it…” Rhyne said. “You’re so f***ing mean. You’re so mean sometimes…”

“Every TikTok that I see about you sometimes is cringy as f***,” she added.

Some fans were confused to see that Evans and Rhyne were friends again. “Dang I thought they had serious beef for a hot minute,” the person wrote.

“Nah we just argue sometimes 😂,” Evans answered.