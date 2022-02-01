Jace Seen Strolling With Jenelle Evans and David Eason

On January 29, 2022, Jenelle Evans was photographed spending time with her son, Jace, in the middle of a custody battle with her mother, according to The Sun. They were joined by Evans’ husband, David Eason.

The family strolled through Downtown Wilmington amid a heated custody battle for Jace between Evans’ and her mother, Barbara Evans.

According to The Sun, Barbara has had primary physical custody of Jace since 2010. In January 2021, however, Jenelle demanded emergency custody be granted to her after she began to notice “substantial change in circumstances affecting the welfare of the minor child,” according to North Carolina court papers obtained by The Sun.

In the documents, Jenelle stated that Jace was “at risk of bodily injury” and had exhibited behavioral issues “that cause him to be physically aggressive, out of control, and unsafe.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans ‘Deserved’ Custody of Jace

In October 2021, per The Sun, Evans posted a series of Tweets in which she aired her grievances about her mother and their custody battle.

In the tweets, which were captured on Imgur before being deleted, Jenelle claimed that she returned home from a night out with friends to find Child Protective Services in the driveway.

In a separate Tweet that no longer exists, Jenelle wrote, per The Sun, that CPS demanded she hand Jace over to her mother or he would end up in foster care.

Jenelle reportedly said, “Was I convinced and threatened to sign or did I really want to? Bet none of you knew that, was it ever aired on tv? No. I’m sick of the truth being hidden from the public. I deserve to have my son back. Don’t trust anyone with custody unless you truly can.”

Why Was Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’?

In addition to Jace, Jenelle shares Kaiser, six, with her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, four, with her current husband, David Eason.

Evans was a series regular on “Teen Mom 2.” Prior to that, she appeared on “16 & Pregnant.”

As fans may recall, the reality star was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, killed the family’s dog, Nugget, per Us Weekly.

In September 2019, Eason confirmed to People that he was responsible for the dog’s death. He told PeopleTV’s People Now, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

Eason continued, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

When she spoke to Us Weekly after being let go from the franchise, Evans said, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming… It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Despite no longer being actively involved with “Teen Mom,” Evans has 2.9 million followers on Instagram. Today, she lives with Eason and her children in North Carolina.