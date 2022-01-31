Jenelle Evans Accused of ‘Shading’ Stepdaughter

Jenelle Evans has been accused of “shading” her stepdaughter by not posting about her on social media.

According to The Sun, Evans is the mother of Jace, 11, Kaiser, six, and Ensley, five. Her husband, David Eason, is the father to Maryssa, 15, and a seven-year-old son named Kaden.

In a TikTok uploaded on January 30, 2022, one person wrote in the comments section, “The shade to Marissa,” per The Sun.

Evans clapped back, writing, “Maryssa doesn’t want to be online period. That’s her personal preference. She deleted all social media. Same with David’s son, Kaden.”

The “Teen Mom” star continued, “She doesn’t want to be shown online anymore and doesn’t want any social media.”

While some people continued to accuse Evans of favoriting her own biological children, many supported the reality star. One person wrote on TikTok, “good for you! We should always respect our kids wishes,” while another echoed those sentiments, adding, “girl, don’t even explain. respecting her wishes and doing what’s best for her is what a good mom/step mom does!”

Jenelle Evans Made Her Debut on ‘16 & Pregnant’

Evans, 30, welcomed her son, Jace, in 2009 at the age of 17. She married David Eason in 2017, but as noted by The Sun, the couple temporarily split in 2019 and Evans got a restraining order. In 2020, they got back together. Not long after, they split once again when Eason was arrested and booked with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

According to TMZ, reports indicated that a “scuffle” took place between Eason and some of Evans’ male friends. “Eason allegedly pistol-whipped one of the dudes over a misunderstanding over keys.”

In February 2021, however, Evans uploaded a YouTube video in which she claimed that she only filed the restraining order to “get space between us.”

“And I know at the time he didn’t take it like that, but that was my intention,” she told her followers.

David Eason Admitted to Killing the Family Dog

In September 2019, according to People, Eason admitted to killing the family dog, Nugget.

Speaking to PeopleTV’s People Now, he shared, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He concluded, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2018, after uploading homophobic tweets to social media, according to The Wrap.

An MTV spokesperson issued a statement that read, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

People reported that Eason allegedly referred to gay and transgender individuals as “abominations.” The comments were later removed from social media.