Jenelle Evans Encourages Fans to Give Her Prayers as She Deals With Recent Stress

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans shared that she is not in the best place on social media.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, on February 12, Evans took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans some information about her recent stressors. According to the mother of three, she has been overwhelmed with certain aspects of her life, causing her to have difficulty focusing on anything else.

“Not going to lie … the amount of stress I’m under is insane. I can’t focus on posting content right now. Just when you think you can get things under control … It goes the opposite way. #PrayForUs,” said Evans.

However, Evans did not specify what was causing her stress.

Jenelle Evans Discussed Allegations Against Her Husband

In Touch Weekly reported that Evans has been going through an “ongoing custody battle over” her 14-year-old son, Jace, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. According to the publication, Jace has repeatedly left his home, causing Child Protective Services to get involved. In addition, Jace has “accused his stepfather, David Eason, of assault,” per In Touch Weekly. The publication reported that Easton “was indicted on child abuse charges,” following his stepson’s allegations.

Evans has stated that her son’s allegations regarding Easton are false. She also referenced that her mother, Barbara Evans, backed Jace’s claims about Eason.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not. My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side,” stated Evans in an October 2023 social media post.

Jenelle Evans Uploaded TikTok Videos About Her Mother & Her Childhood

Evans has been open about her contentious relationship with her mother. For instance, she dedicated a January 31 TikTok video to her mother, where she lip-synced to the song, “Just Like You” by Three Day Grace. She suggested that she identified with the song’s lyrics, which included, “You’re wrong if you think I’ll be just like you. You thought you were there to guide me. You were only in my way.”

“These lyrics are EVERYTHING ♥️🎶,” read the caption of the post.

In addition, the mother of three discussed her childhood while filming a January 27 TikTok video. According to Evans, she did not exhibit the best behavior during her adolescence because of her unstable environment.

“The way I was acting out as a child and a teenager, goes to show the chaotic household I grew up in,” said Evans. “If I never grew up in such a chaotic household. then I would have not learned those behaviors. And even have done half of them. It’s like no wonder I acted that way, I learned it. And I thought it was normal.”

Evans then stated she had a particular issue with an unnamed female individual, presumably her mother.

“I’m so sick of protecting her peace. And I’m so sick of protecting her character. Because her character is not how it perceives to be. Master manipulator. I’m just glad I can break the cycle because I can be calm about a situation now, instead of freaking out,” said the North Carolina native.

Evans also stated that she intends to reveal why she has problems with the individual.

“I know some of you are probably like, ‘When are you going to tell us more?’ And right now, I can’t say nothing. I can’t. I’m not allowed. Whenever I can, I will, and I’ll have it all ready to and outlined. But, just hang in there with me,” said the 32-year-old.