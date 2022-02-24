Jenelle Evans Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star on Instagram

Jenelle Evans recently called out her “Teen Mom” co-star Amber Portwood after Amber called her “immature” on Instagram live.

According to The Ashley’s Reality RoundUp, the drama started over the weekend when Amber slammed Jenelle on Instagram, stating, “Jenelle. You’re immature. You speak like you are a child. There’s no growth. You say things that are very hurtful and ignorant.”

Amber also took issue with one of Jenelle’s recent TikTok videos, in which Jenelle says the “Teen Mom” cast still continuously talks about her. She also wrote that Amber is “afraid” of her in a comment.

Amber fired back at Jenelle on Instagram live stating, “nobody is obsessed with you in this franchise. Nobody’s mad…like, you’ve been forgiven, and you can’t even stop [talking]. You don’t shut up! You can’t stop,” Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

Jenelle Responds to Amber’s Comments

A ‘Teen Mom’ fan account shared a clip from Jenelle’s Instagram story on February 24 in which Jenelle addressed Amber’s recent remarks.

“Hey, Amber. I’m really not in the mood to even address your stupid bulls***, but here we go,” Jenelle said in the clip.

She then brought up her semi-recent firing from MTV, stating, “when it comes to you [Amber], I don’t find it quite fair that I was let go from MTV for no reason, yet you had a machete, a whole incident… but then you wanna sit here and say how bad I am.”

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle was fired from MTV in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her dog.

After bringing up Amber’s past incidents, Jenelle stated that she wants a shot at redemption.

“It’s not fair and it’s still not fair,” she said. “Everyone deserves to see my redemption story. Everyone deserves to see where I’m at today and how much of a great person I am and how I’m being, but you [Amber] get that choice even though you’re still a b****.”

Fans React to Jenelle’s Video

“Teen Mom” viewers commented on the fan account’s post to express their thoughts on the feud between the two MTV stars.

Some fans took issue with Jenelle stating she was let go for “no reason.”

“Saying she was let go for no reason is where the lack of growth shows,” one fan wrote.

“She had me until she said ‘I was let go for no reason,” another fan commented.

Other fans agreed with Jenelle that MTV did overlook Amber’s past mistakes.

“They did let Amber slide several times that’s true,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I mean, they did let Amber slide on some stuff,” another user wrote.

One fan suggested that Amber should’ve been fired a long time ago, writing, “I mean, Amber should’ve been let go from [Teen Mom] a LONG time ago…Jenelle made some good points.”

