Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Relationship With Ex Javi Marroquin

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry recently gave an update about her relationship with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Kail talked openly about their fractured relationship on the February 15 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” telling co-host Vee Rivera, “I’m never going to be his friend again.”

The MTV star went on to say that she is attending therapy to learn how to set boundaries with Javi.

“I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him,” she told Vee. “Like, that’s what I’m working on right now. I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend, but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic.”

Kail & Javi Reconciliation Rumors

Rumors that Kail and Javi had reunited began to circulate after Kail posted a TikTok on February 1 with Javi in the background.

In the video, Kail is seen mouthing along to the popular song “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean before falling back onto Javi. She captioned the video, “we aren’t friends anymore but I have this in my drafts.” She included the hashtag “toxic.”

Fans fled to the comment section to share their thoughts on the video.

“not friends….hmmm? more than friends? please please please say yes,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “this was legit today…they are definitely getting back together.”

In a since-deleted comment, Javi shut down reconciliation rumors and blasted Kail for posting a video of him without his permission.

“You post stuff as if it’s humorous. Do not post me. I already asked you to stop posting me. Period. Respect that. GD,” he wrote.

Kailyn Lowry Launches New Podcast

Kailyn recently announced that she is launching a new podcast called “Barely Famous.”

The “Pride Over Pity” author released the teaser trailer in a February 11 Instagram post alongside the caption, “Did someone say Friday F***ery? Let’s make it official because things are about to get weird! Join me every Friday starting February 18th for ✨Barely Famous Podcast✨. Go subscribe on Apple Podcasts (link in my bio), listen to the trailer, and leave a review with guests you want to hear from! 💙”

“Barely Famous” will be Kail’s third podcast endeavor. She currently co-hosts the podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” alongside Vee Rivera , as well as the podcast “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley.

The first episode of “Barely Famous,” which was released on February 18, featured musical artist Rico Hundo. Kail posted a promo for the episode on Instagram with a list of the topics she and Rico discussed.

According to the post, the two discussed everything from body shaming to “triggering behavior” on the episode.

“The first episode of Barely Famous is HERE and I’m so excited for you to listen!” Kail wrote in the caption of the post. “My favorite clone, @rico_hundo, sits down with me to discuss some rather triggering and uncomfortable social media behavior that led to me unfollowing him 😬😱”

READ NEXT: Tyler Baltierra Under Fire for Comments About Kailyn Lowry’s Weight