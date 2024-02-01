Jenelle Evans Shares Pictures of Daughter’s Taylor Swift-Themed Birthday Party

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans celebrated her daughter, Ensley’s 7th birthday in late January 2024.

Evans shared several pictures from her daughter’s Taylor Swift-themed birthday party in a January 29 Instagram post. The first picture shows the 31-year-old posing with her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason, in front of a table adorned with a holographic covering. The following photo gave fans a better look at the party’s decorations, which included small paper cut-outs in Swift’s likeness and disco ball balloons. The other pictures showed Ensley’s birthday party guests, including her brother, Kaiser.

“Another Era has gone and this girl is now 7 years old! #HappyBirthday to Ensley! 🎤🎂🎉,” wrote Evans in the caption of the post, in reference to Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour.

Several fans took to the comments section to shower Ensley with birthday wishes. Some social media users also shared that they believed the 7-year-old bore a strong resemblance to her mother.

“She’s your mini! When she’s looking at you while playing the game, it’s all Janelle!” wrote a commenter.

“You said copy and paste with her. So cute. Happy birthday sweetie,” shared another person.

“She is totally the mini you ♥️ happy birthday beautiful girl 🎂🎈🎊🎉,” added an Instagram user.

“Happy Birthday 💕 she’s definitely you’re twin 💗,” commented a fan.

Jenelle Evans Shared Insight Into Her Daughter’s Birthday Party

On January 26, Evans uploaded a brief YouTube video that showed her preparing for her 7-year-old’s birthday party. She explained that she researched Taylor Swift-themed decorations and party favors before the festive event. She then showed the party favors that were offered to each guest, including friendship bracelets, stickers, and sunglasses.

Evans’ daughter was also seen helping her mother prepare the party favors.

Jenelle Evans Has Been Going to Parenting Classes

In Touch Weekly reported that Evans has been open about going to parenting classes. In a January 22 Instagram Story, the former MTV personality noted that she was attending the classes “for the fifth time in [her] life.”

The publication reported Evans was attending the parenting classes “amid her ongoing custody battle over [her son] Jace, 14, following several runaway attempts.” According to In Touch Weekly, Jace “accused his stepfather, David Eason, of assault,” who “was eventually charged with misdemeanor child abuse.” Evans denied her eldest son’s accusations against his stepfather. In addition, she suggested her mother, Barbara Evans, had also lied about the situation.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not. My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side,” stated Evans.

Evans suggested that she had a difficult childhood in a January 27 TikTok video. She stated that she believes she would have had better behavior growing up if she had a more stable upbringing.

“The way I was acting out as a child and teenager, goes to show the chaotic household I grew up in,” said Evans. “If I never grew up in such a chaotic household, then I would have never learned those behaviors. And even have done half of them. And it’s like no wonder I acted that way. I learned it. And I thought it was normal.”