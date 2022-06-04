PHOTOS: Jenelle Evans Shares Her Summer Weight Loss Tips

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans shared a “summer tip” with her fans after she lost some weight. So how did the North Carolina native do it? The mother-of-three was able to shed some pounds after she made a switch in her diet.

Evans, 30, shared two pictures that showed her swimming in the pool. She showed off her derriere, including the peach emoji in her post.

“Suns out, buns out 🍑🔥,” Evans wrote via Facebook on June 3. “(Summer tip: Idk why but switching from beer to wine has shrunk my stomach sooo much! 💗).”

Within 24 hours, the post garnered more than 4,300 reactions and sparked over 350 comments.

Fans began to discuss Evans’ change from beer to wine and why it apparently worked.

“Because beer has more yeast than wine does and tends to bloat people,” read one popular comment.

Some people weren’t convinced that Evans would be able to maintain the weight loss, though. “Wine will do the same as beer! Over time,” they said.

“Ooo I did that. I gained a ton of inflammation from the wine and now struggling to get it off. You wanna drop weight stop it all,” another agreed.

Evans is best known for appearing on “Teen Mom 2,” from 2009 to 2019. She is the mother of three children.

Evans’ oldest son, 12-year-old Jace, lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara Evans.

She welcomed her 7-year-old son, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

She shares her youngest, 5-year-old Ensley, with her husband, David Eason.

Evans Still Has a Cyst in Her Spine

Evans shared a health update with her fans on TikTok after someone caused the “Teen Mom” alum of being miraculously recovered. In March 2022, Evans said she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia after years of suffering in pain.

Evans also said she has syringomyelia, where cysts filled with (also known as syrinx) appear in the spinal cord, per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“I swear y’all listen to nothing I say You can’t just recover from a cyst in your spine,” she said. “Instead of being so rude just be like what’s happening with your health issues lately.”

“I still have a cyst in my spine,” Evans added. “I actually have to get an MRI and check up to see how long It’s gotten.”

Evans Is Afraid of Becoming Paralyzed

Despite being able to dance in her TikTok videos, Evans said paralyzation is a real possibility for her.

“I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now,” she said. “If I go paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get emergency surgery.”

The mother-of-three is continuing to undergo testing.

“So yeah really I’m like a ticking time bomb over here just waiting to give up, I guess you can say,” she told her followers. “So next week I’m going to see my new neuromuscular doctor. A lot more genetic testing to do and blood work and they’ll so what’s going on but they’re thinking autoimmune disease.”