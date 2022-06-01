Jenelle Evans Addresses Her ‘Haters’ on TikTok

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans addressed her haters in a May 31 TikTok.

The mother-of-three started the video by looking at the camera with an unamused facial expression.

The text written above her head read, “listening to the [judgment] about my life…”

The TikTok then cut to a clip of Evans smiling and dancing in a bikini with the caption “…starts a spicy site.”

The “site” Evans is referring to is OnlyFans, an online subscription service where fans can pay to access exclusive content from celebrities and content creators.

Evans caused quite a stir among “Teen Mom” fans when she joined the platform earlier this month.

The MTV alum poked fun at “Teen Mom” fans who criticized her for joining Onlyfans in her May 31 TikTok.

“At this point I don’t care,” she wrote in the caption. She included the hashtag “judge me.”

Fans React to Jenelle’s TikTok

“Teen Mom” fans rushed to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

Some fans criticized Evans’s decision to join the platform, claiming the star must be “short on money.”

One fan wrote, “I thought there were way more ways to make money online [Jenelle].”

Evans shot back at the fan, writing, “Yeah..I have like [five] side hustles and a spicy site. You should do some research.”

“Don’t you have enough money,” another user commented.

Evans replied to the fan, defending her choice to join the site.

“I would rather be on that website than any other app because everyone’s always mean on social media,” she wrote. “Everyone is nice over there.”

“Running out of money I see lol,” a third user wrote.

While some fans weren’t exactly thrilled by Evans’s latest business endeavor, other fans showed their support for the MTV star in the comments.

“Get that money Jenelle! No judgment here,” one fan wrote.

“Unless someone has walked a day in [your] shoes, they have no right to judge,” another TikTok user commented.

“You’re about to rake in a lot of haters money lol,” a third user joked, to which Evans replied, “let it rain, clear it out.”

Jenelle Evans on Briana DeJesus & Kailyn Lowry’s Lawsuit

Evans is no longer a “Teen Mom 2” cast member, but that hasn’t stopped her from weighing in on her co-star’s drama.

In a May 23 YouTube video, Evans shared her thoughts on Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry’s infamous defamation case.

The North Carolina native called the lawsuit “dumb” and revealed she thinks it’s “great” that the case was dismissed.

“I think [it’s] great because I feel like everyone was wasting their time going to court anyway,” she told viewers. “I told Briana in the beginning of the lawsuit; I was like, ‘it’s all public record. Someone can’t sue you for posting something publicly.'”

“There’s freedom of speech,” she continued. “You can’t get mad for b****es just talking s***. People talk s*** about me getting arrested and my past all the time but I can’t go over here and sue everyone for it.”

You can catch up on old episodes of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” on Philo.

