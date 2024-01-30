Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photos of Her New Babies in Hospital

In a podcast episode, former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry revealed details about when her newborn twins ended up in the intensive care unit.

She also shared a photo on her Instagram page showing her cradling the newborns and opened up about the experience on her “Almost Famous” podcast.

Lowry wrote on Instagram, “Elijah & I talk about the twins NICU journey on today’s episode. Months later I still cry talking about it 🩵🎀” NICU stands for neonatal intensive care unit. Elijah Scott was Lowry’s neighbor when they started dating in 2022, according to US Magazine.

On January 19, the “Teen Mom 2” alum shared another photo of the babies to her Instagram page. They were born in fall 2023.

Kailyn Lowry Reveals That She ‘Cried a Lot’ During the NICU Experience

In the podcast, Lowry explained that the twos were five weeks premature, which is why they ended up in the NICU. The podcast is called the “NICU Experience.”

It is captioned, “Join Kail and Elijah in the gripping second part of their conversation as they delve into the heartfelt journey of having one of the twins stay in the NICU. In this emotionally charged episode, Kail opens up about the roller coaster of emotions she experienced and sheds light on the unique ways they each processed these intense feelings. The duo also reveal the dynamics within the family, sharing insights into how the other kids are reacting to the newest additions.”

“But for the twins, we were five weeks early and there were two of them. I didn’t get to hold them until the next day or 48 hours,” after the births, she said.

According to US Magazine, Lowry is mom to seven children.

She described the scary experience with the twins. “I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger,” Lowry said on the podcast. “She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle. And that was really difficult.”

Lowry explained how emotional the experience was for her. “I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

Kailyn Lowry Revealed That the Female Twin Had to Say in the Hospital Longer Than Her Brother

As difficult as the situation was, Lowry explained that it could have been a lot worse.

“They weren’t just there for a couple of days. We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months,” Lowry said in the podcast.

In the podcast, Lowry explained that the girl twin had to stay in the hospital longer while the boy was released first.

“I said I have my own therapist, but I’m away from my infant, and my infant is away from her twin. And I feel like that in and of itself was enough for me to cry,” she said.

“I printed out pictures for the NICU wall because I didn’t know how long we’d be there and I wanted it to make sure that it felt homey,” she said. “I just didn’t want her to be alone.”

