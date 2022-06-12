Kailyn Lowry on Rumors That Briana DeJesus Is ‘Obsessed’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her defamation lawsuit with Lawyer Limor on her podcast, “Love & Order.”

Lowry and Lawyer Limor referred to Briana DeJesus as “B” and “she” during the discussion, where they argued that DeJesus isn’t “allowing” for Lowry to move on with her life after the lawsuit — which Lowry lost — concluded.

“My thing is, I know you want to move on but this person — as an outsider looking — is not allowing for that,” Lawyer Limor said.

Lowry and DeJesus started feuding in 2017 after DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. They continued to fight on-and-off throughout the years, but things escalated when DeJesus talked about Lowry’s arrest online.

Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation in June 2021, but the following year, the judge dismissed the case.

Lowry was ordered to pay DeJesus’ lawyer fees, totaling more than $100,000.

Lowry Addressed Rumors That They’re ‘Both Childish’

Lowry, 30, maintained she has never antagonized DeJesus.

“People say, ‘Oh, they both need to stop.’ Or if I read comments: ‘They’re both obsessed with each other. They’re both childish.’ And it’s like, I have only responded to anything that she said about me or done to me, you know,” the mother-of-four said. “I have never just come out and said anything about her.”

Lowry brought up that she told DeJesus “congratulations” when she became engaged to Javi Gonazlez. The couple, however, split three months later.

“Even further, like, right before all of this happened, I congratulated her on her engagement,” Lowry told Lawyer Limor. “So, I don’t know — literally, in the same week that I congratulated her on her engagement — she said that I broke and entered and put my hands on my baby dad. You know, like, we’re not the same and, um, and I don’t know, like, I’m responding…”

Lowry Said the DeJesus Situation Is ‘Weird’

Lowry seemed unsure about why she and DeJesus continue to feud.

“I personally don’t feel like there’s a time where I ever came for her, or sent her things, or done things where she deserves to say something back to me, you know what I mean?” Lowry told the podcast host.

“Right. I’m sure that she feels the same way,” Lawyer Limor argued.

Lowry went on to say that the situation is weird twice.

“It’s weird. That’s like a twisted perception of reality. I cannot think of a time where I’ve ever provoked her, or like said something first,” she said.

“It’s weird. And on ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ she said, “I don’t have a problem with Kail, Kail has a problem with me. And then proceeded to send me a treadmill, a clown suit, um, say she wants to spit on my face, um, talk about me not having a loving family; brought up my depression, saying I can’t claim depression when my white privilege and my court doesn’t work, like going to court,” Lowry added.

“I feel like I’ve definitely done my s***,” the entrepreneur continued. “This is not one of them — that I’ve provoked — in my opinion.”