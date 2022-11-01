Kailyn Lowry Slams Catelynn Lowell in Scathing New Tweet

Award-winning podcast host Kailyn Lowry called out “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell after she rattled off a list of things she condones and doesn’t. Lowell’s commandments were posted after nearly the entire cast of “Teen Mom” got into a battle with Ashley Jones.

“I’m not a mean person or bully by ANY means! What I meant was that it’s just exhausting. I ALWAYS give ppl the benefit of the doubt and get to know them on my own time,” Lowell wrote. “If you truly knew me you would understand ❤️.”

“My problem is people spitting on one another, my problem is body shaming, my problem is mom shaming, my problem is online bashing,” Lowell added. “Those are my issues and that’s, that.”

Lowry took issue with two of Lowell’s decrees.

“Bri threatened to spit on my face and body-shamed me but let’s forget that right?” Lowry tweeted, referring to her feud with Briana DeJesus. DeJesus sent Lowry a treadmill and threatened to spit at her foe.

The podcast host’s message received a direct response from Lowell, who agreed that DeJesus’ behavior toward Lowry was unacceptable.

“And all of that is not cool. We should all be grown enough to even agree to disagree and just be grown,” she answered.

Jones allegedly spit on DeJesus while filming “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” and it led to Jones and DeJesus to both be sent home, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

There’s been tension brewing between the cast members ever since.

Lowell Has Been Sparring With Jones

Lowell stepped into the “Teen Mom” drama — which originally went down between Jones and DeJesus — after she defended Amber Portwood.

Portwood felt “disrespected” by Jones after she twerked near her van after the filming of the reunion. The Indiana native called up Jones to tell her off, and Jones leaked the audio on social media.

Portwood threatened Jones and called her a number of profanities while Jones giggled on the other side of the line.

After the cast sided with Jones, she wanted to know why they were defending someone who was accused of wielding a machete. Portwood pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation in 2019 and was sentenced to three years of probation.

While defending herself, Lowell released her rules of conduct.

Lowell Said She’s On Her ‘Own’ Team

After facing some backlash from fans for defending Portwood, Lowell clarified that she’s most concerned with herself her own doings. That being said, there are some things she doesn’t approve of — and that’s where her list came into play.

“Lets get one thing straight here… I am not on ANY team besides my OWN!” she tweeted. “I stand firm & confident by myself with that my morals are & what I disagree with. So just in case, let’s review what those are so no one misunderstands me.”

Lowell wrote out seven points and added an explanation for each. Firstly, she doesn’t condone spitting on “anyone, ever, ew!” Speaking about “innocent” children, blackmail, threats, physical assault, and “subliminal messages.”

Finally, she wants people to have “dignity.”

“We all have different stories & fight our own unique individual battles,” she said. “Just be try to be a little wiser & a little kinder please & thank you!”