Kailyn Lowry Admits She Sometimes Questions Her Decision to Have Kids

“Teen Mom 2″ star Kailyn Lowry opened up about the challenges of parenting on the Tuesday, October 25 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.” The MTV star told co-host Vee Rivera that she sometimes questions her decision to have four children.

Kailyn Questions the Purpose of Having Kids

In Tuesday’s episode, Lowry revealed she never planned on being a mom to four children.

She told Rivera she felt pressure to have more children after welcoming her eldest son Issac, 12, because she didn’t like being an only child.

“I love my kids to f***ing pieces, like go to the ends of the Earth for them. But what is the purpose of having children?” she wondered.

Lowry said she began to reflect on her decision to have kids after welcoming her fourth baby, Creed.

“I had my fourth kid, and I was like, the fact that I chose to inconvenience myself for four times and chose to be woken up in the middle of the night and just stress myself out on a regular [basis], like why?” she said on Tuesday’s episode.

The mother-of-four got candid about the stress of raising kids and admitted that sometimes the pressure gets to her.

“I love them, and they make me laugh, and there are good moments, but I feel like the stress outweighs the fun times, sometimes,” she said. “So, like, why?… I don’t regret it. I’m just saying why? I’m just questioning.”

Lowry welcomed Issac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera in 2010 when the couple was still in high school. In 2013, Lowry had another son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She later welcomed two more sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Pokes Fun at Herself on TikTok

Lowry caught fans’ attention last month after she made a self-deprecating joke about her three baby daddies on TikTok.

The “Hustle and Heart” author put her own spin on a TikTok where creators share a photo of themselves in the present day explaining an event in their life. The video then cuts to a photo of their younger self reacting to the situation.

Lowry’s September 24 TikTok started with a video of her in a car saying, “I can’t believe I have four kids.” The TikTok then cut to a photo of Kail as a child with text that read, “B****, 3 baby dads tho????” written below the image.

Fans loved that Lowry could laugh about her situation. They took to the comment section to praise the MTV star for her sense of humor.

“I live for Kail roasting herself 😂😂 love this,” one fan wrote.

“😂😂😂 If we can’t laugh at our selfs,” another fan commented.

“This killed me 😂,” a third user added.

“HAHAHAHA this is great 🤣😂😂😂,” a fourth user wrote.

“Same girl, same 😂 It is what it is,” a fifth user chimed in.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

