Kailyn Lowry’s Official Statement on Baby’s Haircut

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry finally addressed Chris Lopez cutting their baby’s hair for the first time without her there. Lowry opened up on the February 10 episode of “Coffee Convos,” saying everyone was “waiting” for her to address the issue.

“I think my son is traumatized, to be honest,” Lowry, 29, told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

“The bits and pieces that I heard about an explanation from the other side on their podcast is complete bulls***,” Lowry said, referring to the February 8 episode of Lopez’s podcast, “P.T.S.D — Pressure Talks with Single Dads.”

“This is not something I would have wanted. I bought products for curly hair, um, over the week and I knew even that if I said no to the haircut — which I did not say yes, I did not consent to it — he would have done it anyway,” Lowry said.

As she noted, Lowry went to Ulta while her sons — 1-year-old Creed and 4-year-old Lux — were with their dad. She spent more than $600 on products, including items she specifically bought to take care of Creed’s locks.

“I do think it was solely to get a reaction out of me. I don’t want to give it the public reaction that he wants,” Lowry said about the unsanctioned haircut.

“I didn’t think he was gonna do it. I thought he wanted me to react and then he wasn’t gonna do it because he did that to me on Saturday,” she said. Lopez told Lowry he wasn’t going to take Lux to his game even though he did. Later in the podcast she said her ex was just playing “mind games” with her.

Lopez Didn’t Tell Lowry Where to Go For the Haircut

If Creed was going to get a haircut, Lowry said she wanted to be there. But her ex didn’t give her all the information. According to her, Lopez just said he would send a video when it was over.

“I emailed him and said, ‘I’m on my way but where do I go? Do I go to your mom’s?'”

But Lopez never answered.

“So if I don’t know where the barbershop is, yeah I can wait outside your mom’s house but then are you gonna call the cops for harassment? That’s the type of relationship we have right now,” she told Chrisley.

“This man didn’t even take him to get a haircut. He did it himself,” Lowry said.

Lowry didn’t want to say “no” to the haircut because she didn’t know if Lopez was playing “mind games” with her and was going to buzz his hair if she said no.

“The emotional toll that it takes on you… you want a reaction, you want to piss me off, you want to take him away from his like routine and whatever you guys have going on — I don’t understand it.

Lopez Said Long Hair Was ‘Annoying’ to Care For

Lopez told his side of the story on “P.T.S.D.” and he didn’t understand why the cut was making rounds on social media.

“The small s*** in my life just makes big headlines,” he said. “You know, Creed got his first haircut and s***.”

“It’s all over and they’re coming at me crazy. If y’all could see the messages they’re sending me,” Lopez said. “For real for real, it wasn’t even that curly. I was just long. And I’m like, if it’s really curly then it’s gonna grow back.”

Lopez said he told Lowry about the haircut before it happened. “It was a little drama. I reached out to his mom,” he said.

According to Lopez, he waited an hour for Lowry to arrive but she never showed up.

“I just know it was time for a cut,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to be spiteful.”

Lopez said he didn’t want Creed to have long hair like Lux because it’s hard to take care of.

“I got another son with hair and that s*** is annoying as hell, for real for real,” he said. “On some real s***, Sometimes when he come to me… that s*** be a mess a to hand and that s*** be making you mad as h***… so now it’s like nah, we’re not doing this with the second one.”

