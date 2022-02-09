PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Response to Creed’s Haircut Leaks

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry has had enough of the drama.

Lowry, 29, didn’t make an official statement after her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, was suspected of cutting their son’s hair without her consent, but she did respond to fans on Facebook who were concerned about her.

A picture of 1-year-old Creed with a buzzed head was posted to social media the same day she revealed she spent hundreds of dollars at Ulta — and some of those products were for Creed’s curls.

“Kailyn Lowry We need to know you are alive and well,” a fan wrote on the fan page for Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast.

“I’m here :( tired of the drama,” Lowry wrote under the post, as noted by the IG fan account Wawamelon. “Tired of feeling defeated. Tired of haters saying I’m the problem.”

Lowry has four children with three men. She shares 12-year-old son Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; She shares 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and she has two children with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, Creed and 4-year-old Lux.

In September 2020, “Hairgate” erupted when Lopez cut Lux’s hair — and unevenly at that –without Lowry’s consent. At the time she said, per In Touch Weekly, “Parenting with a narcissist be like.”

Nearly 18 months later, Lowry was in the same spot again — this time with Creed.

Unlike in 2020, Lowry did not directly respond to Lopez. She hinted she was taking the high road, sharing a quote on Instagram stories that read: “Raise your standards and the universe will meet you there.”

Lowry Said She ‘Genuinely’ Loved Lopez

Lowry has gone through difficult times wthe Rivera and Marroquin when they were trying to navigate their co-parenting relationship, but the “drama” she experienced with Lopez is unmatched.

“Yes, Jo and I went thru hell to get where we are. We were young. Yes Javi and I went through hell we were going thru a nasty public divorce,” she wrote on Facebook. “But Chris? I genuinely loved the f*** out of him and tried to get him to be a dad.”

“I have kept him from the kids only when necessary and advised by council. But I physically moved to a home to be in the middle of my kids dad’s to make it easier and it never was,” Lowry wrote. “So I’m just f****** tired. People love to f****** antagonize me and then say SEE! THERE’S CRAZY KAIL.”

Lowry Specifically Bought Products to Use in Creed’s Hair

Before Creed’s hair was cut off, Lowry wanted to try out some new conditioners and mousses to see what would work best. She originally planned to go to Ulta for some makeup, but walked away with gifts for her four sons, too.

“I got this for Romy’s hair. I want to start using products and figuring out what works for him so this will be for him,” she said in her TikTok, referring to Creed, whose middle name is Romello.

“OK. I got all these DevaCurl products to try in Romy’s hair,” Lowry said in the video. “I just want to try and see what helps hold his curls.”

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Fans Worry After Kailyn Lowry’s Son Gets Haircut