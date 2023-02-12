Kailyn Lowry Tried to Return to Reality TV but Was Turned Down by Producers

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry might be done with MTV, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to give up on her reality TV career. Lowry attempted to reprise her role on WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp,” but producers rejected her bid, she said on the February 10 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

The mother-of-four was chatting with Dr. Ish Major, one of the hosts of “Marriage Boot Camp.” Lowry first appeared on the reality show in 2016 with her then-husband, Javi Marroquin. By the time the series aired in September 2017, however, they were already divorced. The courts finalized their split in December 2016, per Radar Online.

Lowry wanted to give “Marriage Boot Camp” a second chance, but this time with her current boyfriend, 25-year-old Elijah Scott. Unfortunately, the producers weren’t interested.

Lowry was pleased to find out WEtv’s series was filming season 19 in June.

“I didn’t know ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ was still going,” she said. “I wanted to be on it again.”

“That’s so exciting. I literally had my agent message them and be like, ‘Can Kail come back on with her new partner?’” Lowry said. “They said no. They were like, ‘We don’t bring people back,’ but I’m like, why not?”

“It’s a new partner,” she added. “It’s a new situation. It could be a first.”

Major said it wasn’t “entirely true” that “Marriage Boot Camp” didn’t bring people back. He said they could do it on a “different iteration” of the show, like a “family version.”

He told Lowry it could be possible to come back “in that context” and to “put a pin” in that idea.

Lowry Said She’s the Female ‘Nick Cannon’

Lowry compared herself to Nick Cannon, who has welcomed 12 children with six women since 2011, per People.

Lowry thinks that could be a way to get back on reality TV, considering she has four children with three men. “I’m the girl version of Nick Cannon with all my baby daddies,” she said. “Maybe we just have our own show too.”

Her first child, 13-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; her second child, 8-year-old Lincoln, is from her marriage Marroquin; and her youngest children — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

In fact, Marroquin and Lowry are currently struggling in their relationship.

“Haven’t really been able to you know nail it down since ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Javi and I aren’t even on speaking terms,” she admitted to Major. “So things got a little crazy… But we’re strictly co-parenting now. Communicate via email only.”

Lowry then took it back to 2016, telling Major she found out their divorce was finalized the day they got back from “Marriage Boot Camp.”

She admitted to struggling with the decision to go through with the divorce. “He wasn’t ready,” Lowry said about splitting from Marroquin. “I don’t think I necessarily was either.”

Lowry Quit ‘Teen Mom’ in 2022

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in May 2022 after nearly 13 years with the series.

“I think I need to move on,” she said at the season 11 reunion, per People. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

The podcast host had new goals that didn’t align with the show anymore. “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids,” she told E!’s Daily Pop. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”