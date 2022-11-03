Kailyn Lowry Says She Only Had ‘1 Sex Ed Class’ in Sixth Grade

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry got candid about having the sex talk with her 12-year-old son, Isaac, and also revealed that when she was in sixth grade — she only had one sex education class.

“It is really weird because he’s 12, about to be 13, but I really want to have an open conversation with him so that he can feel comfortable coming to me about things,” Lowry told Yahoo! Life.

This is the first time Lowry is having the talk with one of her children, so she and Isaac are learning about this together.

“This is the first time for both of us,” she told Yahoo! Life. “He’s hearing it from me for the first time and I’m also talking to a child about it for the first time.”

Lowry is being careful about what she tells her son. She doesn’t want to be too vague but she doesn’t want to give too much information either.

“If he starts having questions for me or I start asking him about his curiosity levels or anything like that, we kind of just take it by the conversation,” she told Yahoo! Life, adding that things are happening “slowly.”

Lowry welcomed Isaac in 2010 when she was 17 years old. She went on to have three more children: 8-year-old Lincoln, 5-year-old and 2-year-old Lux.

She’s been battling rumors that she’s expecting her fifth child, though Lowry has vehemently denied the rumors and said she is going to get her tubes tied.

Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in May 2022 after more than 10 years with the series. Though she’s done with the show, Lowry said she’d be interested in returning to reality TV if she got her own show that focused on her family exclusively.

Lowry Didn’t Have the Greatest Sex Education

When it came to how Lowry learned about reproduction, she didn’t have the greatest experience. She said she only had one sex education class, which occurred when she was in sixth grade.

“The only thing I remember from that class was seeing pictures of STDs in the textbook,” she told Yahoo! Life. “I don’t remember seeing a birth video or anything like that.”

In fact, she earned a traditional sex education moment through MTV.

“I had to put a condom on a cucumber,” she told Yahoo! Life. “At that point, I already had two kids. I knew how condoms worked, I just wasn’t using them.”

Maci Bookout Talks to Bentley About the Birds & the Bees

While Lowry is having a conversation with her son off-camera, “Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout allowed MTV to film while she talked to her 14-year-old son, Bentley, about reproduction.

“The sperm will meet with the egg and that creates an embryo. And it doesn’t always work out, but that’s why you also need to use protection. I was 16 when I got pregnant with you,” she said during a 2021 episode.

“Girls aren’t gonna be so weird pretty soon,” Bookout added. “You’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ Or boys, whatever you like. It’s OK if you don’t like boys, I’m just saying if you do, I always include that because you can tell us anything. It’s gonna be OK.”