Kailyn Lowry Talks About Lauren Comeau Amid Javi Marroquin Drama

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry talked about Lauren Comeau after she accused ex-husband Javi Marroquin of trying to cheat with her. The mother-of-four regretted what she said on camera, revealing she forgot they had filmed about the conversation that aired in the October 13 episode.

“I really did Lauren dirty, and it wasn’t even about her,” the 28-year-old said in a sneak peek of the season finale, as cited by In Touch Weekly. “It was, but I didn’t have to do her like that. If I was gonna say anything, I could have just texted her or called her and said something to her directly.”

Kailyn made the accusation while talking about arranging a pick-up time and location for their son, 7-year-old Lincoln. She alleged that it was difficult for Javi to find time to get his son, but he was willing to hook up with her.

“Oh really? Is that why you tried to f*** me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot? While your girlfriend is at home with your son,” she told one of her producers at the beginning of the season.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son,” she continued. “Or even halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f*** out of you.”

She showed some of their texts, where Javi apparently asked if she wanted him to “slide.”

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like ‘Hey what’s up?’ then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f*** you, plain and simple.’ I said ‘Bye Javi,’ she remembered. “I have all the texts of him trying to meet up.”

Kailyn Publicly Apologized to Lauren

When the episode first aired, Kailyn tweeted a public apology to Lauren. Her current relationship status with Javi is unknown, though it seems like the couple has since split.

“She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi and me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” she wrote. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

In a since-deleted post, Javi seemingly slammed Kailyn and Teen Mom 2. “I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this tv show,” he wrote, as noted by The Sun. “Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions.”

Lauren Seemingly Shades Javi

Lauren doesn’t typically issue direct public statements about her personal life, but she does have a penchant to share cryptic messages. In a December 27 post, she talked about how important it is to raise children in a happy home, possibly referring to their 2-year-old son, Eli.

“Let’s raise kids who won’t have to recover from their childhood,” the message said.

The mother-of-one talked more directly in a subsequent post. “Protect your babies. Protect their hearts, their innocence, their sweet smiles,” she wrote. “One of my biggest fears as a mama is that someday I won’t be able to shelter Eli from the evil of this world and it terrifies me. I wish more was kept private, solely for the sake of our children.”

To find out what happens on the season finale, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Why Kailyn Lowry Takes Christmas Gifts Away From Her Kids