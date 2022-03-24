The Reason Kailyn Lowry & Leah Messer Are Feuding

The drama between Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer started when Lowry went purged hundreds of accounts from her Instagram page — and she never refollowed Messer.

The reason all comes down to Lowry’s longtime foe, Briana DeJesus, The Sun wrote on March 24.

“Kail unfollowing Leah comes down to Briana,” the insider told The Sun.“Once Briana and Leah were on the Teen Mom Family Reunion and Leah wasn’t mean to Briana, that didn’t sit well with Kail.”

Messer got along with DeJesus on “Family Reunion,” and didn’t stir up drama when Lowry’s name was brought up into the mix. In fact, according to the insider, Messer is still friends with DeJesus now that filming has concluded and posts comments on her social media photos.

“While Kail used to comment all the time on Leah’s pics, that seemed to stop once Briana began commenting and, as we’ve all seen, Kail now unfollowed Leah,” the source told The Sun.

Lowry and DeJesus have been feuding since 2017. The drama between the two co-stars sparked after DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, shortly after their divorce.

They’ve exchanged social media jabs over the years, but tensions heightened when Lowry filed a lawsuit against DeJesus for defamation of character in June 2021. The case is ongoing.

Messer Indirectly Addressed the Drama

Messer didn’t call out Lowry by name, but she did seem to hint at having an issue with one of her friends. Messer posted a TikTok video where she mouthed the lyrics to “Do We Have a Problem?” by Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Messer silently rapped:

Pull up on a opp, do we have a problem?

Hmm, hold up shorty, hold up b****

Please don’t touch me, look at my fit

Look at my ankle, look at my wrist

For the caption, Messer referenced a Rhianna song. “When my kindness is taken for weakness…” she wrote. “Someone cue ‘FourFiveSeconds’ 😌.”

Lowry and Messer have been friends for years. They both started on “Teen Mom 2” when it premiered on MTV in January 2011.

Things between the two friends haven’t always been copacetic. Their relationship became murky when Lowry questioned if Messer was involved in the Mastery in Transformational Trainingan, an organization that has been accused of being a “deadly cult,” according to Radar Online.

“I really don’t know what to do. I don’t want to lose her as a friend, but I also don’t think any of this is ok,” Lowry texted to a friend in December 2019, according to Radar Online. “Unfortunately those programs target weak people who can be manipulated.”

Ultimately, Lowry and Messer were able to work things out. “Just wanted to tweet that even though there’s some stuff going around about Leah [and] myself, I truly came from a good place [and] expressed my concerns to HER,” Lowry tweeted in 2019, according to In Touch Weekly. “We worked it out [and] this will not affect our friendship.”

Lowry Said She Didn’t ‘Trust’ People

Lowry didn’t give too much of an explanation why she unfollowed hundreds of people on Instagram, though she hinted it had something to do with people not being loyal.

“Why did you unfollow everyone?” a social media user asked Lowry

“Don’t trust anyone,” she answered.