Kailyn Lowry Asks Son to Confirm His ‘Race & Ethnicity’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry created a TikTok with her son where she asked him a series of questions, including ones about his “race and ethnicity.”

Lowry, 29, was inspired to film with her 4-year-old son, Lux Russell Lowry, after a social media user wrote, “Lol that is not Chris’ baby.”

“Seriously. Let’s do a little biology lesson,” Lowry said at the beginning of the video.

For the first question, she asked Lux the name of his father. He said “Chris,” referring to Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“And who is Romy’s dad?” she asked again, referring to her 1-year-old son, Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez. Lux again answered, “Chris.”

When she asked him about the color of her hair, Lux said it was “black and golden.” Upon being promoted, Lux said his brother’s hair was “golden” and his hair was black.

For the final question, Lowry asked: “And then what is your race and ethnicity?”

“I’m black and white and Mexican and Creed is black and white and Mexican,” Lux answered.

“Genetics!” Lowry said with a surprised face.

For the caption on the post, Lowry wrote: “it’s like one got a lot of my coloring/traits & Lux got more of their dad’s 😱 imagine that! #genetics #multiracialfamily.”

At the time this story was published, the video surpassed 4 million views, 307,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

Lowry has a total of four sons. In addition to welcoming sons Lux and Creed with Lopez, she is also the mother of 8-year-old son Lincoln Marshall, from her marriage with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 12-year-old son Issac Elliot, from her relationship with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lowry Fired Off In the Comments Section

Lowry interacted with her followers on TikTok in the comment section.

The top comment was from someone who asked if Lux was calling out his mom’s hair. “Did he really just call out your root situation???! 😂 Too cute!!” the person wrote, attracting more than 11,000 likes.

“😂 He threw some shade for sure,” Lowry answered.

Another person laughed at Lux’s comment on his mother’s hair. “I mean A+ for him getting it all right EXCEPT calling you out for your roots. 😂🥰,” they wrote.

Another top comment was from someone who asked for Lowry to incorporate Mexican culture into her sons’ lives.

“Absolutely! He’s already been to Mexico! And we are spending a month in Central America next year! (Mexico and Guatemala for linc) & lux is going,” she wrote back.

Lowry & Lopez Are on Rocky Terms

Lowry and Lopez are no strangers to public feuding; they called each other out on Instagram about exchanging their children in February 2021.

Lowry said in October 2020 — while she was pregnant with Creed — that she and Lopez had a “toxic” relationship.

“I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic,” she said during an episode of “Teen Mom 2.” I’m still trying to figure that stuff out.”

On his own podcast, P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks with Single Dads, Lopez claimed Lowry made a “choice” to get along with Marroquin and Rivera but not him.

“How the f*** you get along with everybody but me? It’s a choice!” he said, per The Sun. “Let’s talk about co-parenting. It’s a challenge. It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life.”

