Kailyn Lowry Gets Positive Messages on ‘Gorgeous’ Photo

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry received a mound of praise after sharing a new photo of herself on Instagram on December 15.

The star shared the picture to promote a new episode of “Coffee Convos,” the podcast she does with Lindsie Chrisley. “It’s #THURSDAY 🎉 another new episode of @coffeeconvospodcast and we have a question for y’all 😂 have you listened yet? 🎧,” she wrote.

Lowry and Chrisley talked about a few things on the podcast, including when they should give their children medicine if they’re sick, the Casey Anthony documentary on Peacock, and the size of their ex-boyfriends.

The award-winning podcast host is no stranger to criticism, with her calling out fans on December 6 after she was accused of hiding a rumored pregnancy over the past year.

“This is for the trolls. This is for nobody but the trolls. The obsession that y’all have with me is so f****** sick and deep,” she started.

“The s*** that y’all do to me, say about me, think you know about me is so sad and just so beyond anything,” Lowry said in an Instagram video. “I’ve seen the timelines… the accusations, the assumptions. I’ve seen all the theories.”

Fans Loved Photos The New Picture

The December 15 photo was the first time Lowry posted a picture of herself — without her children — since October.

“Idk what everyone is speculating about I’m just here to say Kail looks gorgeous in this photo,” said one fan.

“She actually looks really good here,” another agreed.

Some people weren’t completely convinced Lowry didn’t have a fifth child, including the original posted on Reddit.

“Interesting that we are finally getting a full body pic of Kail only after the suspected due date. Although if you ask me, this photo is probably from last year,” they said.

Lowry Said She And Chris Lopez Were ‘Friends With Benefits’

Lowry doesn’t think she could ever do a “friend with benefits” relationship again. Without mentioning her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez by name, she said she had two kids with a man who never fully committed to her. The revelation came toward the end of the “Coffee Convos” episode on December 15.

The situation came up when Chirlsey and Lowry read a comment from a fan, who wanted to blur the lines with one of their friends.

“I’ve tried a friends-with-benefits situation and I end up with two kids with this man,” Lowry admitted.

She thought she might be able to handle another friends-with-benefits situation, but then quickly took it back. “No, I don’t think I could. ‘Cause, they’re gonna get attached to me and I won’t get attached to them at all,” she said.

Lowry admitted she had strong feelings for her ex. “I was so in love and you couldn’t tell me s***,” she said.

“It might just start as casual sex. But one person is gonna end up falling for the other. I rather just keep my friendship and have a casual hookup, if that’s what I was looking for,” Lowry added.